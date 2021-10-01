Andy MAndy Murray took part in "Mean Tweets" Picture(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Scot showed his funny side by responding to “Mean Tweets” from social media users about his attitude, mood on court and even hair.

The trend, which involves celebrities reading tweets about themselves and responding, saw the three-time major winner answer back to social media posts on a host of issues, some even dating back to 2011.

One tweeted read: “Andy Murray, your face must ache with all that smiling you do” with Murray responding “Yeah, I am a little bit miserable in front of cameras and when I am on the tennis court. I promise I am not always like that. When the cameras are off, I do smile a lot, but I will take your advice on board and smile a little bit more.”

A series of tweets also took aim at Murray’s hair with one advising him to use a comb.

Another read: “Andy Murray has the attitude of an old bottle of aftershave #stinks”

The 34-year-old replied: “So he is saying old aftershave stinks. I think my attitude is alright. I am little bit grumpy on court sometimes, but I always try my best.”

Murray had the last laugh however, with one tweet from 2011 stating that if Murray “wasn’t such a negative Nancy he would have probably won a slam or two”