War against slow play in golf officially starts - and women are first up

LPGA Tour takes in ‘significant step’ by implementing new pace of place policy

A war against slow play in golf has been officially started after the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) announced the creation of a new Pace of Play Policy.

The new policy, which includes lowered timing thresholds for stroke penalties, will be implemented on both the LPGA Tour and its feeder circuit, the Epson Tour.

It will start at the LPGA Tour’s Ford Championship at the end of next month then also be implemented at the Epson Tour’s IOA Championship in April.

England’s Charley Hull hit out at slow play in the women’s game towards the end of last year | Getty Images

Under the new penalty structure, players taking between one to five seconds over the permitted time for a shot will be fined while it will then be a one-stroke penalty for six to 15 seconds then a two-stroke penalty for 16 seconds or more.

In addition, changes are also being made to a current ten-second allowance. The first player to hit on par 4s and 5s will no longer receive an additional ten seconds, except on reachable par 4s. The first to hit on par 3s, approach shots and putts, though, will still receive the extra ten seconds. Violations will result in a double fine structure the following year.

LPGA Tour players are permitted 60 seconds to play one shot, including putts, when it is their turn to play on either the tee, fairway or green.

“As a global sports and entertainment property, the LPGA conducted a thorough review of the current pace of play policy to evaluate and address an issue that has been a source of frustration for players and fans alike,” said LPGA Player President, Vicki Goetze-Ackerman.

“This new policy, which was player-led and developed through an established Pace of Play Committee, was created in what we believe is in the best interest of our brand, fans and the overall LPGA watching experience.

“Based on a data-backed approach and direct player input, this policy now acts as a stronger deterrent, ensuring players take warnings seriously before penalties become necessary.

“Our overall intention is to improve the pace of play on Tour, and these updates mark a significant step toward creating a more efficient and enjoyable competitive environment, benefiting both our members and our fans.”

The updated policy will continue to enforce a warning system. A group that is out of position - in the case of the lead group over its time par -will be issued one warning per round by a rules official unless an official deems the group to be so far out of position that a warning is not appropriate.

Groups may be timed without receiving their warning if they are on the last three holes of their round. Once warned, the group will be given the opportunity on the following hole to improve its position in relation to the preceding group, or in the case of the lead group, in relation to time par. If sufficient improvement is not made, the group may then be timed.

A player is also subject to being timed at any time during a round and for any stroke while ‘target time’ will be permitted to time a player who is not helping to improve the groups’ position on the course due to their actions and/or pace of play.

In November, Charley Hull hit out at slow play in the women’s game. “It’s ridiculous,” said the Englishwoman during Annika Sorenstam’s LPGA event in Florida.