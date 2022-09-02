Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First competed for in 1881, the US Open Tennis Championships is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and this year runs from August 29 until September 11.

Played on hardcourts, the tournament consists of the headlining men’s and women’s singles competitions, alongside men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles events.

There are also competitions for senior, junior, and wheelchair players.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s tournament, including when Andy Murray will be hoping to win his third match in the tournament.

Who are the favourites to win the US Open Tennis?

In the absence of Novak Djokovic, world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev is a firm favourite with the bookies for the men’s competition at odds of 23/10.

Second favourite is Rafael Nadal at 4/1, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at 5/1, Nick Kyrgios at 11/1 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at 12/1.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia to win the Men's Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2021.

Andy Murray is a distant 200/1 to add another US Open trophy to his cabinet.

In the women’s tournament Iga Swiatek is favourite at 7/2, followed by Simona Halep at 7/1, Caroline Garcia at 12/1, Cori Gauff at 14/1 and Aryna Sabalenka at 16/1.

What’s the prize money?

Both men’s and women’s singles champions will take home checks for $2,600,000, with the losing finalist collecting $1,300,000, semi-finalists $705,000, and quarter-finalist $445,000.

Just qualifying for the first round means a guaranteed payday of $80,000.

In the doubles competitions, the winners get $688,000, the losing finalists $344,000, the semi-finalists $172,000, and the quarter-finalists $97,500.

When does Andy Murray play?

Murray’s next match takes place on Friday, September 2, and starts at 5pm – the first game of the day on the Arthur Ashe stadium, wher Murray’s won his first grand slam back in 2012.

He will be taking on world number 14 Matteo Berrettini in the third round match.

How can I watch the US Open tennis on television?

In the UK the US Open is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video via the website or the Prime Video app on mobile, tablet or smart TV.

Subscription to the Prime service costs from £7.99 a month.

If you are a new subscriber you can sign-up to a 30 day free Amazon Prime trial to watch the entire tournament for free – just remember to cancel your membership if you don’t want to continue using it.