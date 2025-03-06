Under-threat Scottish golf course receives backing boost as former champions and footballers speak out
Robbie Clyde has pledged the full support of Scottish Golf in the bid to try and keep Dalmuir open despite the Clydebank course losing its funding from West Dunbartonshire Council.
Local MP Douglas McAllister has been asked to head up a ‘task force’ to look at the possibility of the facility being saved through a Community Asset Transfer after a decision was made at a budget meeting on Wednesday to close the facility as part of cuts aimed at plugging a £7.7 million funding gap.
A year after it was spared by South Lanarkshire Council, Hollandbush has just secured a Community Asset Transfer that will see it take over the running of both the course and starter’s hut in the near future.
Through the same process, Winterfield is also on the verge of taking over full operational control of the Dunbar course from East Lothian Council and EnjoyLeisure, a charitable trust that manages sports and leisure facilities in East Lothian.
While it remains to be seen if a Community Asset Transfer would work for Dalmuir, which is home to Clydebank Overtoun Golf Club in particular but a few others, too, that will certainly be one of the options being looked at by McAllister and a group that will include Clyde.
“In recent days, Scottish Golf has engaged directly with those involved in the decision about the future of Dalmuir Golf Course, and I have reiterated our commitment to provide support to help find a solution which would keep the course open for the future,” the governing body’s CEO told The Scotsman.
“While the decision made by West Dunbartonshire Council on Wednesday was not the one any of us wanted to hear, I have also committed to Douglas McAllister that Scottish Golf will support his taskforce, in looking at options to maintain Dalmuir's survival.”
Clydebank man Craig Connolly woke up to the news about Dalmuir losing its council funding in Hong Kong, where he is caddying for Martin Kaymer in this week’s LIV Golf event. “Extremely disappointed by the decision and one I believe that West Dunbartonshire Council will regret,” he wrote in a post on X. “But the fight has only just begun!”
Gerry Smith, who launched the petition for the course to remain open, as it was on Thursday and lots of players were out enjoying some sunshine, welcomed the setting up of a ‘task force’ and told McAllister: “I hope Overtoun and the other clubs are kept in the loop and would like to help any way they can to save the course.”
The decision to stop funding for Dalmuir was lambasted by Craig Ronald, a former Scottish PGA champion. “All this will do is open the floodgates for other councils to close municipal courses - it’s shocking,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.
“What Hollandbush has done is admirable. Unfortunately, we now live in a world where people are more interested in their own welfare and not of the community.”
Referring to an event that was once part of the Tartan Tour schedule, the Golf It!-attached coach added: “The pro-am at Dalmuir was one of the most fun days of the year.”
Former Partick Thistle, Dunfermline and St Johnstone player Martin Hardie also spoke out, saying: “Absolutely shocked at this if this is the final confirmed decision.”
Councillor Lauren Oxley, the SNP Councillor for Clydebank Waterfront, said she was unhappy about the outcome for Dalmuir from the budget meeting.
She said on X: “They added a vague line that Douglas McAllister will apparently chair a ‘task force’ to explore options for a community asset transfer or lease.
“However, they fail to mention how/if the course will be maintained during this period, if it will still be open to the public, how long this will take as it will need to go through the council’s procedures and be brought back to a future IRED Committee for councillors to vote on, what membership fees might look like, and the fact that if an agreement/arrangement cannot be made, it will be closed and likely sold off.
“We have had similar situations with the closure of community centres across the authority and the process was quite damaging to community relations, so I have my reservations about how this might impact different groups or parties interested in taking over the course.
“It unfortunately provides very little certainty on the future of the golf course, and in my personal opinion, this is their attempt to avoid responsibility and dress up the fact that they have voted to close it.”
