Two big-name LIV Golf players heading to Scotland for Dunhill Links
Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka is heading back to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and will be joined in this year’s edition by fellow LIV Golf player Bubba Watson.
Koepka will be making his fifth appearance in the DP World Tour Pro-Am, having finished runner-up in 2014, the year after he won the Scottish Challenge at Spey Valley in Aviemore.
“The atmosphere on and off the course at the Dunhill is fantastic,” said the American. “I was able to play with my father one year and my good friend and caddie, Ricky Elliott, the other. Those two weeks will always be very special to me. I love links golf and St Andrews is my favourite course in the world.”
Watson, a two-time Masters champion, will be playing in the event, which is staged at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews, for the first time.
“I’ve heard so much about the event and I’m really looking forward to playing,” said the American. “St Andrews is one of the most special and historic golfing locations in the world and Carnoustie is among the greatest Open Championship courses.
“Kingsbarns is a beautiful layout and a challenge in the wind. I'm also excited to have my wife, Angie, there with me and get to play with her, too. All in all, I think we are in for a great week.”
The duo will join England’s Tyrrell Hatton, who will be defending the title after landing it for a record third time last year.
For the event on 205 Ocober, entry is free for the first three days but tickets need to be bought for the final round on the Old Course. Click here to purchase tickets.
