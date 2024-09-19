Aberdonian closes in on securing Challenge Tour card after St Andrews success

Sam Locke is hoping to give himself a “free hit” in the DP World Tour Qualifying School later in the year after closing in on a Challenge Tour card for next season.

The Aberdonian cemented his position in the top two on the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit after landing a one-shot win in the St Andrews Classic presented by Fugro.

Having opened with a 69 on the Jubilee Course, Locke then added a 64 before covering the first six holes in five under as he closed with a 68.

Finishing with a 15-under-par total, he won by a shot from in-form John Henry, with Kieran Cantley two shots further back in third place.

It was Locke’s third win of the season on Paul Lawrie’s circuit, having started the campaign with back-to-back successes in the Montrose Links Masters presented by Gym Rental Company and Portlethen Classic presented by Entier.

“I got off to a great start both in the second round and the last round,” said Locke of his latest triumph, which was worth £4220. “There’s obviously lots of chances on the first few holes on the Jubilee Course, but you’ve still got to hit good shots and hole the putts to take those chances.

“I am absolutely delighted to win three times this year and I think it’s the first time I’ve done that.”

On the back of a brilliant run of form over the summer - he finished in the top five again in this event - Graeme Robertson tops the season-long standings in the battle for two Challenge Tour cards and Locke also now looks to be in a strong position to make the step up to the DP World Tour’s feeder circuit.

Sam Locke shows off the St Andrews Classic presented by Fugro trophy after his win on the Jubilee Course. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour | Contributed

“Graeme has had a great year and hats off to him as the consistency he has shown has been very impressive, but all I have been doing is trying to concentrate on my own game,” added Locke, who is managed and mentored by Lawrie.

“I know I can play good golf and was confident that it was a matter of time before I started showing some better signs again and, thankfully, it was a good week for me last week and to win this week was great.

“I’d say Graeme is home and hosed in terms of securing a Challenge Tour card, but it’s not over until it’s over in my eyes. We’ve got Gleneagles then Trump International Golf Links for the final two events of the season and I’m just going to keep doing the same things.”

Through the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit, the 2018 Open Silver Medal winner is exempt from the First Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, meaning he’ll enter that card battle at the Second Stage at the end of next month.

“I think I’ve played Q School every year I could, apart from the two seasons they didn’t have it due to the Covid pandemic and every year I’ve got through the First Stage but never managed to get through the Second Stage,” he said.

“I knew I was getting to the Second Stage on this occasion a wee while ago and that was quite a big thing for me as having one less stage to get through can be a big difference.

“I’m looking forward to that. If I can go and have a couple of weeks and secure my Challenge Tour card through the Tartan Pro Tour, then it means I can go to the Qualifying School feeling it’s a bit of a free hit, to be honest.