Tributes paid to Scottish golf legend Jim Farmer after sudden death

St Andrews man made significant contribution to the game in various roles

Tributes have been paid to Jim Farmer, one of the best-known figures in Scottish golf, following his sudden death in the week he turned 76.

Farmer, a PGA Master Professional and former PGA Captain, was known in his hometown of St Andrews as ‘Mr Golf’ and will forever be remembered in the Auld Grey Toun.

Jim Farmer was known as ‘Mr Golf’ as his hometown of St Andrews | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

He succeeded the late John Panton as the Honorary Professional at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. He was also honoured by St Andrews University in a ceremony alongside Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Padraig Harrington.

The man who was signed by Hearts before seeing his football career ended by a cruciate knee injury also ran Jim Farmer Golf in the town’s Market Street for around 20 years.

“Jim has been such an inspiration to hundreds if not thousands of golfers during his 50-plus years in the professional game,” said fellow St Andrews man and PGA Captain-elect David Scott.

“A former GB&I PGA Captain, Jim was given Master Professional status and honorary membership of the PGA due to his truly outstanding contribution to the most honourable game in the world.

“An outstanding player, winning the PGA Club Professionals Championship, numerous championships, Pro Ams and Order of Merits in Scotland, I believe Jim will be best remembered for the way he helped golfers enjoy the game more.

“The Scottish National Coach for many years, and PGA tutor, Jim loved to help young and old players develop and hone their skills. His simple coaching methods have stood the test of time, and I still use some of his drills to this day.”

Scott, the general manager at Dumbarnie Links, added: “There is no question, Jim’s passing will leave a huge void not only in his close families lives, but many dozens of PGA pros, close friends, and the staff and members of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, where Jim was the Honorary Professional. Rest in peace Jim, knowing you were so special, to so many.”

Jim Farmer, who was The PGA Cup captain at the time, presents David J Russell with the trophy after the Englishman’s win in the DeVere Collection PGA Seniors Championship at Slaley Hall in 2010. | Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Farmer, who had spells as the club professional at both Drumpellier and Duddingston, won the Glenmuir PGA Professional Championship at Heaton Park in 1983.

He represented Great Britain and Ireland in four PGA Cups before leading the team to a first victory over the United States in 23 years at The K Club in 2005.

“His contribution to the PGA and the world of golf was in keeping with his physique,” said Robert Maxfield, the PGA’s chief executive.

“He was a big man and his influence for good in so many areas of the game – as a player, coach and administrator – was immense. Generous with his time, he was also a wonderful ambassador for the PGA and his loss is incalculable.