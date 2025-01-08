Tributes paid to Hamish Coghill, respected journalist and Dispatch Trophy stalwart

Convenor Hamish Coghill, far right, at the 1995 Dispatch Trophy draw with, from left, secretary Robin Mutch, then Lothians Golf Association president Jimmy Roche and Edinburgh Evening News editor John McLellan | TSPL

Edinburgh man hailed as ‘one of the greats’ after passing away on New Year’s Day aged 88

Tributes have been paid to Hamish Coghill, a hugely-respected Edinburgh-based journalist and also well known in Capital golfing circles through an association with the historic Dispatch Trophy, after he passed away on New Year’s Day aged 88.

Coghill worked his way up to the role of assistant editor on the Edinburgh Evening News when it was based at North Bridge and was always proud to be associated with the newspaper whenever he was out and about in the Capital.

“Hamish was a tremendous ambassador for the Evening News and back in the day as a young deputy news-editor (to Donald Esson) and ‘motoring correspondent’ he would attend school career evenings offering advice to wannabe journalists,” recalled Bill Lothian, the former long-time Evening News rugby correspondent.

“His contacts were so far reaching that on the day he retired attendees at a presentation in the North Bridge office of the News spilled out of the two adjacent pubs on Fleshmarket Close onto the steps so great were the numbers.

“Police were called by a neighbouring business but, when three constables arrived, they were advised to go round a corner where they would find the Chief Constable, Lord Provost and various civic dignitaries enjoying a pint with Hamish!”

During his time with the Evening News, Coghill had a strong connection with the Evening News Charity Appeal, which included an annual sponsored walk, while he was also prominent in the long-defunct Edinburgh Press Golfing Society, helping to organise an annual Good Friday outing to Lundin LInks.

For many, meanwhile, it was Coghill’s role as the Dispatch Trophy convenor at a time when it was run by a committee on behalf of the Evening News that he will be fondly remembered.

“Hamish Coghill was the bedrock of the Dispatch Trophy Committee and the bedrock of the Dispatch Trophy,” said Robin Mutch, the event’s former secretary and a close friend of Coghill. “The wise sage who always had the right answer and always, always with a sense of humour.

“My early days with the Dispatch was as a lowly committee member, fetch and carry. During one tournament I made my way back from the course as usual cold, tired and wet. In the starter's hut was a tall sophisticated gentleman clutching a rather large whisky.

“He said ‘my name is Hamish Coghill and would you like a desk job?' So began a 30-year close working adventure with a man who will be sorely, sorely missed.”

In this picture taken in 1988, Hamish Coghill shows off 'Edinburgh: The Old Town' and 'Edinburgh Then', two of the many books he had published | TSPL

Players who got to know Coghill up at the Braids have also reacted to his passing, with Graeme Millar and John Archibald describing him as a “stalwart of the Dispatch Trophy”.

Struan Nimmo, son of former Evening News editor Ian and now in journalism himself with The Courier in Dundee, said Coghill was “one of the greats” while others described him as a “lovely man”.

This correspondent can vouch for that, having known him both as a journalist and through our shared passion for the Dispatch Trophy and the Braid Hills, where he loved walking his two dogs.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, 21 January at 2pm in the Lorimer Chapel at Warriston Crematorium, where former colleagues will gather to honour his life and recall various tales.

