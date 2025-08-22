Thrilling Belfry battle highlights European attitude about Ryder Cup - and a headache for captain

Three main contenders for Luke Donald’s team all to the fore in Betfred British Masters

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forget the fact they’re playing for less than a tenth up for grabs in the $40 million Tour Championship, the PGA Tour’s season-ending event in Atlanta. And, before prize pots went mad, $3.5 million certainly wouldn’t have been sniffed at.

Winning a great championship like the British Masters, which once again has Betfred as its title sponsor and Sir Nick Faldo hosting it at The Belfry, is something every single European golfer would love to have on their CV and that dream is still alive for around 70 players heading into the weekend in the 47th edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion, the tournament also marks the end of Europe’s year-long Ryder Cup qualification battle and, while Scottie Scheffler may have been prickly about next month’s contest at Bethpage Black being brought up last week at the BMW Championship in the US, there is no hiding the fact that a brilliant attitude exists on this side of the Atlantic when it comes to having a chance to play in golf’s greatest team event.

Matt Fitzpatrick tees off on the third hole on day two of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“Yeah, for sure,” said Englishman Matt Wallace, one of the players vying to be on Luke Donald’s team on Long Island in a month’s time in reply to being asked how excited he feels being in the heat of battle with the likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard and a couple of other contenders over the weekend as it gets down to the nitty and gritty in the fight to be part of a trophy defence in New York. “And that would just show the strength in the European Ryder Cup team, right?”

It would, indeed, and, while there will be disappointment to come for some players when Donald finalises his line up by making six captain’s picks on Monday week, the desire will still be there to try again in two years’ time, when, in addition to those bidding to try once more to achieve the ultimate dream for a European golfer, another crop of players are likely to be in the mix as well.

Though eight shots behind halfway leader Marcel Siem, Englishman Marco Penge could still continue his eye-catching late challenge, but just think how good he might be heading into the 2027 contest at Adare Manor in Ireland and the same goes for the likes of Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan, Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Frenchman Martin Couvra. Two other English players, Jordan Smith and Harry Hall, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasmus Hojgaard watches his second shot on the eighth hole on day two of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Of the 156 competitors who set out at the Sutton Coldfield venue on Thursday, only one - Hojgaard - had a chance of securing an automatic spot at Bethpage Black. The Dane needs to finish in a two-way for 29th or better to leap above Shane Lowry on the points list and, helped by an eagle at the par-5 17th as he recovered from a front-nine wobble, he sits in the top 20 after 36 holes.

“Rasmus knows what he needs to do and I said to him there at the end just to stick in at the weekend,” revealed Fitzpatrick, one of his playing partners in the opening two rounds. “I am sure it is on his mind every second. I had the same in 2016 towards the end (of the qualifying campaign) when it was a bit of a nightmare and my win in Sweden took a big monkey off my back to get over the line, so I know how he is feeling.”

It is widely believed that Fitzpatrick, a major winner and three-time Ryder Cup player, is the leading contender for the one spot that is probably up for grabs as 11 of the 12 heroes in Rome two years ago look as though they could be heading into battle once again against the Americans.

Wallace giving Donald a headache

In his first-ever event at The Belfry, the 2015 winner has been ticking along nicely so far, adding a 69 to his opening 67 to sit on eight under, one behind Siem after the charismatic German, having stormed home in 31 on Thursday, signed for a second-day 69 that contained an eagle and four birdies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player, though, who could really give Donald the biggest headache of all is Wallace, who, seven years after suffering heartbreak as he was overlooked by Thomas Bjorn for a captain’s pick in France, is pushing hard once more.

“Though I would like to be in an automatic position or like Rasmus, where he can have it in his own hands this week, I like being in this position,” said the Englishman of sitting 11th, just ahead of Fitzpatrick, on the points list, which will end on Sunday night, though Donald will also take next week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland into account before making his final decision and Wallace is the defending champion in that.

“But I need to go out there and play good golf and hopefully show Luke something that maybe someone else isn’t doing right now. I don’t know where his mind is at, but my job is to try and win this great championship and go next week and try to do something similar.”

Matt Wallace tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Wallace, who tied for third in the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, sits just two shots behind Siem at the Sutton Coldfield venue after opening with a bogey-free 68 then adding a 69 that contained five birdies and two bogeys and reckons the 2025 version is better equipped for a Ryder Cup than the 2018 one, sore as that might have been at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m definitely more relaxed and understanding,” said the 35-year-old. “I said it to my team. I have probably not changed as a person, but I can adapt better. I hit a ball in the water at eight today, but knowing I still had a hole to play, I then hit it straight down the middle on nine. Whereas in the past I would sometimes, excuse my language, lose my s*** and not be able to get over that.”