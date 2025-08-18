Three Scots named in GB&I team for Walker Cup in California

Shiels Donegan joins Adam and Graham in Dean Robertson’s side for match against US

Three Scots - Cameron Adam, Niall Shiels Donegan and Connor Graham - have been selected in the Great Britain & Ireland team for next month’s Walker Cup in California.

Royal Burgess left-hander Adam and Blairgowrie teenager Graham had both looked strong candidates for Dean Robertson’s ten-man team after helping GB&I beat Continent of Europe in the St Andrews Trophy in Madrid at the end of last month.

Niall Shiels Donegan pictured during last week’s US Amateur at The Olympic Club in San Francisco | Thien-An Truong/Getty Images

California-based Shiels Donegan then reignited his claim for a spot by reaching the semi-finals of last week’s US Amateur Championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The tartan trio will link up with five English players, including Luke Poulter, Ian’s son, and two Irishmen in the 50th match against the Americans at Cypress Point on 6-7 September.

The top five players on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and five selections make up the GB&I side, which will be bidding to win on US soil for the first time since 2001 and first time overall since 2015.

“This talented team represents the very best in skill, unity, resilience and determination and each player is thoroughly deserving of the opportunity to compete in the Walker Cup for Great Britain & Ireland,” said Robertson.

"I've been watching the players over a long period to understand their personalities and attributes to meet the demands presented by Cypress Point.

‘We are underdogs but will give it out best shot’

“We are underdogs, but I’m confident we are equipped to compete at the highest level and will give it our best shot. We are travelling to Cypress Point to embrace the challenge, honour the legacy of the Walker Cup and aim to make history by reclaiming this famous trophy.”

It will be Graham’s second appearance after making history as the youngest-ever player from either side to play in the event at St Andrews two years ago, while Adam and Shiels Donegan will both be making their debut.

Elliot Baker, who recorded a runaway win in the Scottish Men’s Open at North Berwick earlier this year, is another of the English players in the team along with Dominic Clemons, Charlie Forster and Tyler Weaver.