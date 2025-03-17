Three more major champions commit to Genesis Scottish Open

Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas added to East Lothian field

Five major winners have now been confirmed for this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open after Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were joined in the field by Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

The quintet will be part of another stellar field for the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian from 10-13 July, with defending champion Bob MacIntyre and American ace Max Homa also having been announced.

World No 4 Morikawa tied for fourth last season and said of his return: “The Genesis Scottish Open holds good memories for me, as part of that exciting year in 2021, when I went on to win The Open and the Race to Dubai.

Collin Morikawa in action during the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club | Harry How/Getty Images

“I had another positive week at Renaissance Club last year, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Scotland this summer.”

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, will be making his 12th consecutive appearance in the tournament.

“The Genesis Scottish Open, as a Rolex Series event in the Home of Golf, is always a week I look forward to,” said the Englishman.

“I’ve had good results there in the past, and a recent win in Scotland to build on, so it will be great to tee it up again this summer.”

Double major champion Thomas returns once again to the country where he made his first start as a professional at the 2013 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“Scotland has been part of my career since the beginning, so it’s fun that I have the chance to come back every season,” said the American.

“The whole Genesis Scottish Open experience is always enjoyable, and I’ve had some good results in the past, so I’m looking forward to the week again this year.”

Current General Admission ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open present a saving of up to £15 on final prices, so fans are encouraged to buy in advance to save.

Season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 Premium Experience options are also on sale, with Green on 18 already sold-out on Friday. There is limited availability across all other categories.

General Admission Daily or Season tickets can be purchased now at ETG.GOLF/GSOGA.

Ticket+, which offers an enhanced experience including reserved bar and viewing area, preferential parking and meal vouchers can be purchased at ETG.GOLF/GSOPLUS.