'This is a good course for me' - Scottish golfer on making strong start in Spain

Colin Montgomerie signs for nine birdies to share lead Mabella Legends lead

Colin Montgomerie upstaged debutant Stephen Gallacher and six other of his compatriots to secure a share of the lead after the opening day of the 2025 Legends Tour season.

Seeking a tenth win in the circuit and a first global victory in more than five years, the eight-time DP World Tour No 1 signed for nine birdies in posting a seven-under-par 65 at Aloha Golf Club in the first round of the Staysure Marbella Legends.

The eye-catching display from Montgomerie on the Costa del Sol matched efforts from Englishman Simon Griffiths, Frenchman Lionel Alexandre, Brazil’s Adilson Da Silva and Dane Soren Hansen.

Eight-time DP World Tour No 1 Colin Montgomerie is off to flying start in Legends Tour season-opener in Marbella | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Montgomerie had shown glimpses of his old form in last week’s Hassan Trophy II in Morocco, where he was in contention heading down the stretch in the final round of the Champions Tour event before ending up in a tie for 25th.

“It’s fantastic to be here,” said the 2010 Ryder Cup captain of this week’s assignment on the European seniors’ circuit. “You can’t really beat this weather in February. It’s lovely to come down to the Marbella area, and all credit to everyone that’s been involved here to put this Legends Tour event on.”

On his game, he added: “I haven’t been keeping great health and I was third with 11 holes to go (last week), which was positive. The trouble is, I played the last 11 holes, but, you know, there’s positives.

“So I’m coming back into it, and this is a good course for me. I hate to say it, but it’s quite fiddly. It’s not long, but you’ve got to position the ball off the tee.”

Montgomerie made his opening score with a burst of five birdies in six holes from the fifth at the former Andalucian Open venue before adding three more red figures over the final five holes.

“The greens are quite severe, quite quick from the back to the front, so you’ve got to control the distance with the second shots, which is to my advantage,” added the 61-year-old.

In his first appearance on the circuit after turning 50 in November, Gallacher covered the final ten holes in three under to sign for a 69, one more than Gary Orr, who carded six birdies.

Paul Lawrie and Euan McIntosh posted matching 72s, Scott Drummond had a 73, Greig Hutcheon started with a 74 and Andrew Oldcorn signed for a 75.

Sam Locke has made a solid start in the Hotel Planner Tour’s NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Sam Locke followed an opening 69 with a 68 in the second round for an eight-under-par halfway total in the Hotel Planner Tour’s NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa.

The Aberdonian’s day-two effort came on the Montagu Course after playing The Links on Thursday, leaving him to tackle the Outeniqua layout in Saturday’s third circuit.

Big-hitting South African Wilco Nienaber already looks as though he could be difficult to stop over the final 36 holes, having opened with rounds of 60 and 66 to sit on 19 under.

Meanwhile, Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh suffered a disappointing early exit in the LET’s PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh after rounds of 75-74 left her on four over.