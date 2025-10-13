The R&A reveals 2026 Walker Cup captain for Lahinch clash

Dean Robertson secures chance to gain revenge on Americans after loss this year

Having watched his side hold their own until the concluding singles in last month’s match in California, Dean Robertson has been reappointed as Great Britain & Ireland captain for next year’s Walker Cup at Lahinch.

With Scottish trio Cameron Adam, Niall Shiels Donegan and Connor Graham in the side at Cypress Point, the visitors trailed by just one point after the first three sessions before the Americans eventually ran out 17-9 winners after dominating the second-day singles.

Robertson’s work behind the scenes has been described by The R&A as “meticulous” and he has now been handed the chance to secure a first GB&I win in the event since 2015 when Lahinch stages the 51st edition next September.

Dean Robertson has been reappointed for next year’s 51st Walker Cup at Lahinch | The R&A

“I am proud to accept the honour of captaining Great Britain and Ireland again,” said the 55-year-old. “Leading a talented group of players at Cypress Point this year was a huge privilege and while we produced strong foursomes performances, the singles showed us the improvement and belief needed to achieve victory.

‘Goal is to win back Walker Cup’

“I am committed to captaining the team with drive and determination over the iconic links of Lahinch. The focus will be to build on this year’s performance with the goal of winning back the Walker Cup next year.”

Though Royal Burgess left-hander Adam is set to turn professional in the near future, both California-based Shiels Donegan and Blairgowrie teenger Graham should be in the frame once again.

From 2026, both the Curtis Cup - Catriona Matthew is captaining GB&I in that in Los Angeles - and Walker Cup will be held in even-numbered years to avoid conflicts with the World Amateur Team Championships.