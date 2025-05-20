The R&A appoint new Honorary Professional and he's a well-known figure in golf

David Scott chosen to succeed his great friend and mentor Jim Farmer

David Scott, a proud St Andrean, has been appointed as the new Honorary Professional of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, succeeding his great friend and mentor Jim Farmer in becoming just the sixth person to hold the prestigious post.

Scott, who is the current captain of The PGA, is a well-known figure in UK and Scottish golf and also further afield through his roles over the years at Kingsbarns, The Duke’s in St Andrews and his current job as general manager of Dumbarnie Links.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been appointed Honorary Professional by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews,” he said of his new role following the passing of Farmer last year.

David Scott is just the sixth person to be appointed as the Honorary Professional of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club on St Andrews | The R&A

“Having grown up playing golf in the town, I know just how important a role The Royal and Ancient Golf Club plays in the sport and it is a privilege to become involved and support the members.”

Born and raised in St Andrews, Scott’s father was club champion at the St Andrews Golf Club and it was no surprise that he was immersed in golf from an early age.

He qualified as a PGA Professional in 1985 and won the award as Scottish Assistant of the Year in the final exam.

After serving as an assistant and then club professional, he went on to become director of golf at Kingsbarns Golf Links, golf manager and director of operations at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa before taking up his current role at Dumbarnie Links in 2020.

“We are delighted that David will become the club’s Honorary Professional,” said Mark Darbon, secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. “He is a hugely-popular figure and brings a wealth of experience in golf to the role. I’m sure the members will be looking forward immensely to working with him.”