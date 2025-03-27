The plan to protect St Andrews golf courses - including sheep and 28,000 tonnes of sand

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster

Golf Specialist

Comment
Published 27th Mar 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Links Trust unveils work being undertaken to tackle coastal erosion by rebuilding dunes

More than 28,500 tonnes of sand is being used to rebuild dunes protecting the golf courses in St Andrews due to defences retreating in recent years.

The restoration forms part of ongoing nature-based and hybrid engineered coastal management activity by St Andrews Links Trust as proactive steps have been taken to safeguard the golf courses and surrounding area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new plan, which puts nature-based solutions at the heart of the effort, includes the deployment of Hebridean sheep to support coastal biodiversity.

“At the Home of Golf, we take our responsibility as the custodians of not just the Old Course, but our other world famous courses extremely seriously,” said Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust.

More than 28,500 tonnes of sand is being used to rebuild dunes on the St Andrews Links Trust courses More than 28,500 tonnes of sand is being used to rebuild dunes on the St Andrews Links Trust courses
More than 28,500 tonnes of sand is being used to rebuild dunes on the St Andrews Links Trust courses | Contributed

“That’s why we are proactively working to ensure we find solutions for problems that links courses around the world may face in the not too distant future.

“We know that coastal erosion is a challenge, but from employing our team of rangers to implementing our plan and working with others to find solutions, we are leading the way in ensuring a future for links golf.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ranald Strachan, the lead West Sands ranger, added: “Our coastal management activity is about being proactive in ensuring a sustainable future for our world famous golf courses, but also for the surrounding communities, too.

The deployment of Hebridean sheep is aimed at supporting coastal biodiversityThe deployment of Hebridean sheep is aimed at supporting coastal biodiversity
The deployment of Hebridean sheep is aimed at supporting coastal biodiversity | Contributed

“When it comes to coastal erosion, it’s not just links courses at risk. That is why it’s important that we lead the way in St Andrews and support others to get ahead of issues which could cause serious problems in years to come.

“By taking a range of nature-based solutions and working with agencies in Scotland and beyond, we are using traditional and innovative approaches to safeguard this historic venue and prepare it for the future.”

Related topics:SolutionsSt AndrewsSt Andrews Links Trust
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice