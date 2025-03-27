The plan to protect St Andrews golf courses - including sheep and 28,000 tonnes of sand

Links Trust unveils work being undertaken to tackle coastal erosion by rebuilding dunes

More than 28,500 tonnes of sand is being used to rebuild dunes protecting the golf courses in St Andrews due to defences retreating in recent years.

The restoration forms part of ongoing nature-based and hybrid engineered coastal management activity by St Andrews Links Trust as proactive steps have been taken to safeguard the golf courses and surrounding area.

The new plan, which puts nature-based solutions at the heart of the effort, includes the deployment of Hebridean sheep to support coastal biodiversity.

“At the Home of Golf, we take our responsibility as the custodians of not just the Old Course, but our other world famous courses extremely seriously,” said Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust.

“That’s why we are proactively working to ensure we find solutions for problems that links courses around the world may face in the not too distant future.

“We know that coastal erosion is a challenge, but from employing our team of rangers to implementing our plan and working with others to find solutions, we are leading the way in ensuring a future for links golf.”

Ranald Strachan, the lead West Sands ranger, added: “Our coastal management activity is about being proactive in ensuring a sustainable future for our world famous golf courses, but also for the surrounding communities, too.

“When it comes to coastal erosion, it’s not just links courses at risk. That is why it’s important that we lead the way in St Andrews and support others to get ahead of issues which could cause serious problems in years to come.