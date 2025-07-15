The Open 2025: Scottie Scheffler's revelation, the Scot being backed and Tom McKibbin
Our golf correspondent reports from the media centre and also digs out some stories behind the scenes at Royal Portrush.
Family comes first for world No 1 Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is riding high at the top of the world rankings on the back of an incredible three-year spell, but he’ll always put wife Meredith and son Bennett first.
“My responsibility is to my family and that's where my priorities lie,” declared the American. “I love being able to come out here and compete, but does it fill the deepest wants and desires of my heart? Absolutely not.”
Scheffler was responding to a question about playing more of an international schedule, having been limited so far to Genesis Scottish Open appearances.
“Yeah, I'd love to be able to travel the world and play golf. There's a time and a place for that, and right now, with the way my life is, it's not really the time or the place,” he said.
Punters fancy Connor Graham to be top amateur
Punters have been piling on Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham to claim the Silver Medal for leading amateur.
Oddschecker, an odds comparison website, revealed on Tuesday that 51 per cent of all the bets for top amateur have been placed on the 18-year-old.
Graham is 11/2 in the betting market for the coveted prize claimed last year at Royal Troon by Nairn’s Calum Scott. Cameron Adam, the second Scottish amateur in the field, is a 7-1 shot.
As for their hopes of pulling off a Claret Jug win, Graham is listed at 2000-1 while Adam is 2500-1.
Local hero Tom McKibbin has ‘all the tools to succeed’
Rory McIlroy may be the centre of attention for the home fans but Tom McKibbin, his Holywood clubmate, could give them something to shout about as well this week.
“I don't know what it is about Northern Ireland, but they have two of the most beautiful golf swings ever produced in golf,” said Jon Rahm of McIlroy and McKibbin.
McKibbin joined Rahm’s Legion XIII team in the LIV Golf League this season and has now been part in three title triumphs, the latest coming on Sunday at Valderrama.
“He's a fantastic golfer in general,” added Rahm of the 25-year-old. “He's got all the tools he needs to succeed in this game, and so far in his early career, he's done so.”
It’s official! The Open offers best ticket value
The Open offers the best value for golf fans in terms of the cost of tickets out of the four men’s majors.
The Open offers the best value for golf fans in terms of the cost of tickets out of the four men's majors.
It came in at £460 compared to £476 for The Masters and £921 for the PGA Championship, with the US Open being the dearest at £1,063.
