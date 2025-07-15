The Open 2025: Every player in field at Royal Portrush, including four Scots and 16 former champions
The 153rd Open Championship gets underway at Royal Portrush and here is our player guide for the season’s final men’s major.
How many Scots are in The Open field?
Four players are flying the Saltire on the County Antrim coast. They are led by Bob MacIntyre, who finished joint-sixth on his major debut in the 2019 event at this venue and has gone on to become a multiple winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.
The Oban man is being joined this week by Daniel Young, the player he beat in the final to win the 2015 Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield, as well as amateur duo Cameron Adam and Connor Graham.
Young and Graham both secured their spots through one of the Final Qualifiers at Dundonald Links, while Adam topped The Open Amateur Series.
How many former champions are playing in The 153rd Open
Though Paul Lawrie has decided once again not to play this year and two-time winner Ernie Els withdrew at the weekend, a total of 16 past winners are in the field. They are Justin Leonard (1997), Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008), Stewart Cink (2009), Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Darren Clarke (2011), Phil Mickelson (2013), Rory McIlroy (2014), Zach Johnson (2015), Henrik Stenson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2017), Francesco Molinari (2018), Shane Lowry (2019), Collin Morikawa (2021), Cameron Smith (2022), Brian Harman (2023) and Xander Schauffele (2024).
Who will hit the opening shot at Royal Portrush?
The honour has been handed to Padraig Harrington, one of five Irish players in the field and the man who sparked an incredible spell for Irish golf when he landed back-to-back wins in this event in 2007 and 2008, when also landed the PGA Championship. It follows Darren Clarke hitting the opening shot here in 2019, with Paul Lawrie having been handed the honour in The 150th Open at St Andrews three years ago. Harrington will be on the 1st tee at 6:35am on Thursday.
How many countries are represented in The Open field?
There are players from 31 countries in the line up at Royal Portrush, including one player each from Czech Republic and Estonia for the first time. Both of these countries are represented by amateurs in Filip Jakubcik and Richard Teder, respectively.
How many amateurs are teeing up at Royal Portrush?
There are nine amateurs in the field - three more than were in the field at Royal Portrush in 2019. They include Scots Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) and Connor Graham (Blairgowrie), the duo bidding to emulate Calum Scott after the Nairn player finished as the leading amateur at Royal Troon 12 months ago to claim the coveted Silver Medal.
English pair Sebastian Cave and Frazer Jones, American Ethan Fang, Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands, Czech Republic player Filip Jakubcik, South African Bryan Newman and Estonian Richard Teder are the others vying for that honour on this occasion.
Who are all the players competing in The 153rd Open
Newly-crowned Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup, along with Dane Nicolai Hojgaard and German Matti Schmid completed the line up, joining Ludvig Aberg Cameron Adam, Mikiya Akutsu, Byeong Hun An, John Axelsen, Daniel Berger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Akshay Bhatia, George Bloor, Keegan Bradley, Dan Brown, Dean Burmester, Sam Burns, Brian Campbell, Laurie Canter, Patrick Cantlay, John Catlin, Bud Cauley, Sebastian Cave, KJ Choi, Stewart Cink, Wyndham Clark, Darren Clarke, Corey Conners, Martin Couvra, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry, Nicolas Echavarria, Harris English, Ethan Fang, OJ Farrell, Darren Fichardt, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox, Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Connor Graham, Max Greyserman, Ben Griffin, Julien Guerrier, Harry Hall, Brian Harman, Padraig Harrington, Justin Hastings, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Angel Hidalgo, Daniel Hilier, Tom Hoge, Rikuya Hoshino, Viktor Hovland, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sungjae Im, Shugo Imahira, Stephan Jaeger, Filip Jakubcik, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Ryggs Johnston, Frazer Jones, Matthew Jordan, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Takumi Kanyana, Riki Kawamoto, Michael Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim, Nathan Kimsey, Chris Kirk, Curtis Knipes, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Romain Langasque, Tristan Lawrence, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Justin Leonard, Haotong Li, Oliver Lindell, Shane Lowry, Curtis Luck, Bob MacIntyre, Matteo Manassero, Hideki Matsuyama, Denny McCarthy, Matt McCarty, Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbin, Maverick McNealy, Phil Mickelson, Guido Migliozzi, Collin Morikawa, Dylan Naidoo, Bryan Newman, Joaquin Niemann, Niklas Norgaard, Shaun Norris, Andrew Novak, Jacob Skov Olesen, Thorbjorn Olesen, Louis Oosthuizen, Carlos Ortiz, John Parry, Matthieu Pavon, Ryan Peake, Taylor Pendrith, Marco Penge, JT Poston, Aldrich Potgeiter, John Rahm, Aaron Rai, Patrick Reed, Kristoffer Reitan, Justin Rose, Antoine Rozner, Adrien Saddier, Jesper Sandborg, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Matti Schmid, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Jordan Smith, Elvis Smylie, Sebastian Sodeberg, Young-han Song, JJ Spaun, Jordan Spieth, Henrik Stenson, Sepp Straka, Justin Suh, Jesper Svensson, Nick Taylor, Richard Teder, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Davis Thompson, Daniel Van Tonder, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Wallace, Justin Walters, Paul Waring, Lee Westwood, Cameron Young, Daniel Young, Kevin Zu and Sampson Zheng.
