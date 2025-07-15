Comprehensive player guide for the final men’s major of the 2025 season

The 153rd Open Championship gets underway at Royal Portrush and here is our player guide for the season’s final men’s major.

How many Scots are in The Open field?

Four players are flying the Saltire on the County Antrim coast. They are led by Bob MacIntyre, who finished joint-sixth on his major debut in the 2019 event at this venue and has gone on to become a multiple winner on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

The Oban man is being joined this week by Daniel Young, the player he beat in the final to win the 2015 Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield, as well as amateur duo Cameron Adam and Connor Graham.

Young and Graham both secured their spots through one of the Final Qualifiers at Dundonald Links, while Adam topped The Open Amateur Series.

Bob MacIntyre tees off on his major debut in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush | AFP via Getty Images

How many former champions are playing in The 153rd Open

Though Paul Lawrie has decided once again not to play this year and two-time winner Ernie Els withdrew at the weekend, a total of 16 past winners are in the field. They are Justin Leonard (1997), Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008), Stewart Cink (2009), Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Darren Clarke (2011), Phil Mickelson (2013), Rory McIlroy (2014), Zach Johnson (2015), Henrik Stenson (2016), Jordan Spieth (2017), Francesco Molinari (2018), Shane Lowry (2019), Collin Morikawa (2021), Cameron Smith (2022), Brian Harman (2023) and Xander Schauffele (2024).

Two-time winner Padraig Harrington has been handed the honour of hitting the opening shot this week | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Who will hit the opening shot at Royal Portrush?

The honour has been handed to Padraig Harrington, one of five Irish players in the field and the man who sparked an incredible spell for Irish golf when he landed back-to-back wins in this event in 2007 and 2008, when also landed the PGA Championship. It follows Darren Clarke hitting the opening shot here in 2019, with Paul Lawrie having been handed the honour in The 150th Open at St Andrews three years ago. Harrington will be on the 1st tee at 6:35am on Thursday.

Filip Jakubcik is flying the flag for the Czech Republic on the County Antrim coast | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

How many countries are represented in The Open field?

There are players from 31 countries in the line up at Royal Portrush, including one player each from Czech Republic and Estonia for the first time. Both of these countries are represented by amateurs in Filip Jakubcik and Richard Teder, respectively.

Cameron Adam secured his spot in the field by winning The Open Amateur Series | The R&A

How many amateurs are teeing up at Royal Portrush?

There are nine amateurs in the field - three more than were in the field at Royal Portrush in 2019. They include Scots Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) and Connor Graham (Blairgowrie), the duo bidding to emulate Calum Scott after the Nairn player finished as the leading amateur at Royal Troon 12 months ago to claim the coveted Silver Medal.

English pair Sebastian Cave and Frazer Jones, American Ethan Fang, Justin Hastings of the Cayman Islands, Czech Republic player Filip Jakubcik, South African Bryan Newman and Estonian Richard Teder are the others vying for that honour on this occasion.

Newly-crowned Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup secured one of the final spots in the line up | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Who are all the players competing in The 153rd Open