The Belfry brings out the best in Ryder Cup contenders on day one of Betfred British Masters

Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Wallace off to strong starts at iconic venue along with Rasmus Hojgaard

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everywhere you turn at The Belfry, it just reeks of the Ryder Cup and the prospect of playing in the event’s 45th edition next month on US soil helped bring out the best in two English players in the first round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, who has already faced the Americans on three occasions in the transatlantic tussle, opened with a five-under-par 67 on the Brabazon Course, where four Ryder Cup contests have been played, while compatriot Matt Wallace, who is bidding to be a rookie at Bethpage Black, was equally pleased with his bogey-free 68.

Ryder Cup contender Matt Wallace of pictured during his strong start in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry | Luke Walker/Getty Images

On a day when South African Thomas Aitken, Austrian Mathias Schwab, China’s Haotong Li and German Marcel Siem set the pace in the $3.5 million event, Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, who needs to finish in a tie for 29th with one player or better to jump above Shane Lowry and secure the final automatic spot on Luke Donald’s team, rose to the challenge as well as he signed for a 69.

Add in Swede Alex Noren, one of the players who could throw a spanner in the works ahead of Donald announcing his six wildcards on Monday week, matching Wallace’s first-day salvo and day one in the final event of a year-long qualifying campaign certainly didn’t disappoint.

“I just want to play well and hopefully give Luke a bit of a headache,” said Wallace, who currently sits 11th, one spot better than Fitzpatrick, on the points list as he reflected on his day’s work, having burst out of the blocks by making three straight birdies before adding another one at the fifth and then parring in from there.

It is widely felt that Fitzpatrick, due partly to being a major winner but also down to rediscovering his form at just the right time earlier in the summer, will be among 11 of the 12 players from the 2023 triumphant team in Rome to make the team for the contest on Long Island.

Donald, though, insisted he is keeping an open mind and a big week here then another one next week in the Omega European Masters in Switzerland could certainly be huge in terms of Wallace’s chances after he already suffered a bitter disappointment when being overlooked by Thomas Bjorn for one of his captain’s picks for the 2018 match in France.

“Let’s get to the back nine on Sunday and hopefully we will be in a strong position to contend for this championship,” replied the five-time DP World Tour winner and a PGA Tour victor as well to being asked about his mindset this week. “I don’t know what is needed and I don’t think anyone knows what is needed for me to try and make the Ryder Cup, but that’s still my goal.”

Feeling the cold on a chilly morning in the Midlands, Matt Fitzpatrick tees off on the 11th hole at The Belfry | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Playing in the morning, when it was much cooler, Fitzpatrick marked his first competitive round here with an effort that contained six birdies. “Obviously a really good start. I played really solid and happy with it,” he declared.

The Sheffield man, who landed his maiden DP World Tour win in this event at Woburn in 2015, insisted he doesn’t feel any extra pressure this week due to the fascinating Ryder Cup sideshow. “I think I’ve known Luke long enough for him to know how I am as a player and obviously my results in the summer have been good,” he said of an eye-catching run that included back-to-back joint-fourth finishes in the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open.

“I am trying to take this week as a week to enjoy myself and play the best as I can but not get worked up about hitting poor shots. For me, it is obviously a big week because of the Ryder Cup situation, but I am trying to manage my energy, which is the main thing, and I think, because of that, my expectations are lowered as well, which hopefully helps me in the long run.”

Hojgaard, who could replace his twin brother Nicolai from that team two years ago, sits joint-12th after his first-day performance, which came on the back of a strong display on home soil in last week’s Danish Golf Championship. Three more solid scores and he won’t have to worry about his name being in the melting pot when the captain’s picks are mulled over by Donald and his trusty assistants.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark acknowledges the crowd during day one of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“Yeah, it’s a hell of a big goal of mine but, mostly, I am trying to do well in this tournament to see where that gets me,” said the 24-year-old after signing for four birdies and one bogey in the same group as Fitzpatrick and former Genesis Scottish Open champion Noren.

“Clearly, we all know what I need to do this week to get a spot on the team. But, for me, it is about trying to give myself a chance come Sunday. That’s where my focus is and, if that happens, then great. If not, there is still a lot to fight for. Yeah, if that were to happen (winning here), that will do. It is a great position to be in. I am looking forward to the next few days and seeing if I can bring out some good golf.”

With his twin involved, Hojgaard watched the contest two years ago from inside the ropes riding in a buggy. “It would be very, very cool,” he said of his chance of being the member of his family representing Europe on this occasion. “Yeah, I was happy that I managed to see it up close and see what it was like. Even after seeing just a bit of it, it is something you want to be part of, so I am going to do everything I can.”