William and Kate joined by Hollywood stars for men’s singles final

Have your say

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by a number of Hollywood stars at the Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday

William and Kate sat at the front of the royal box to see Serbia’s Novak Djokovic take on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

William was sitting next to Prime Minister Theresa May, who wore a blue cotton summer dress, and his wife, who wore a bright yellow one.

During breaks in the match the couple turned and animatedly talked to Australian tennis legend Rod Laver.

Also present were Philip May, and actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

Before play started Hiddleston said: “I am very much looking forward to it - all of it.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor and Bjorn Borg also had seats in the royal box.

Anderson, 32, went into the match after a marathon semi-final lasting six hours and 36 minutes against John Isner on Friday.

Three-time former champion Djokovic, 31, took five and a quarter hours, over two days, to secure victory over Rafael Nadal.

This year’s Championships are set to finish in the same heat they started, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 27C for SW19.

Kate also attended the tournament on Saturday, with the Duchess of Sussex as her guest.

Meghan was cheering on her good friend Serena Williams as she played Angelique Kerber.

But the American lost in straight sets, failing in her bid for an eighth ladies’ singles title.

What are the rules for those watching Wimbledon from the Royal Box?

Like many other years 2018 has seen a host of well-known faces grace Wimbledon’s royal box.

Here are some key facts about the royal box

- It has been used for entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922.

- The royal box has 74 seats which are dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs.

- Invitations come from the Chairman of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, the Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.

- Guests are invited to the clubhouse for lunch, tea and drinks at the end of the day.

- The dress code is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc and ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.

- In 2003, according to the wishes of the Duke of Kent, Wimbledon President, it was agreed that players would only have to bow or curtsy if the Queen or Prince of Wales were in the box.