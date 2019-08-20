What Andy Murray's calendar could look like over the next six weeks as Glasgow event approaches

Andy Murray exited the Wilson-Salem Open in North Carolina this week, losing in straight sets to world number 73 Tennys Sandgren.

The 32-year-old, who is concentrating his efforts on singles tennis after making a playing return to doubles after seven months on the sidelines following hip surgery, said after the match at Wake Forest University, that he may have to consider dropping down a level as he targets a top-tier comeback.

Murray said: "I'm quite aware of where I'm at just now and what my level is. It's competitive at this level but it needs to be better - maybe I need play a level down to get some matches and build my game up a little bit before I start playing on the Tour again."

The two-time Wimbledon champion will be focusing on hard-court events, and has already confirmed his participation in one tournament - but in which other events could he potentially compete?

Rafa Nadal Open

The ATP Challenger Tour event takes place in Mallorca between August 26 and September 1, in Nadal's birthplace of Manacor. Played on hard courts, the defending champion is Bernard Tomic, who defeated Matthias Bachinger in last season's final. This is just the second year of the Challenger event, but Murray is understood to be considering participating as he focuses on bettering his singles game after seven months out following hip surgery.

Cassis Open Provence

Another Challenger event in its infancy, the hard-court Cassis Open Provence is held from September 2-8 and is held at the Tennis Sporting Club de Cassis. It's another possibility for Murray as he steps up his return to action.

Enzo Couacaud defeated Ugo Humbert in the final last year.

Amex-Istanbul Challenger

Held annually since 1985, the Amex-Istanbul Challenger event was won by Murray's former coach Miles Maclagan in 1995 - the only Brit to have won the singles title.

Murray's current coach, Jamie Delgado, won the 2013 Doubles title along with partner Jordan Kerr. The following year, Kerr was on the losing side in the Doubles final as Jonathan Marray and Colin Fleming triumphed.

Murray Trophy

Formerly the Glasgow Trophy, the Murray Trophy is held at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre. Murray is likely to return to the UK ahead of his double-header in China, so he may well choose to participate in his hometown competition and eschew the chance to compete in Istanbul.

However, the tournament finishes the day before Zhuhai starts and if Murray reaches the final, he won't have any time to acclimatise before the next tournament. At this moment in time, it's impossible to say if Murray will opt for Istanbul over Glasgow, or give both a miss.

Zhuhai Championships

Murray has already committed to playing in the ATP 250 series tournament in the Guangdong Province, which is held from September 23-29. He is likely to want time to acclimatise and to adapt to the time difference before taking part in the maiden edition of the tournament.

China Open

The Bejing-based event is now in its 11th year as an ATP World Tour 500 series event, and is held at China's National Tennis Centre. It takes place from September 22 until October 6, although Murray - who won the competition in 2016 - will likely be involved later on in the tournament, allowing him to compete in Zhuhai beforehand.

It's impossible to say in which tournaments Murray will participate, aside from the Zhuhai Championships and China Open.