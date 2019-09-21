Watch: Jamie Murray talks about where it all began in Dunblane

In a short film released by the LTA, Jamie Murray returns to his Dunblane roots, as the US Open Mixed Doubles Champion brings to life the story of his childhood and hometown, after his first doubles win in the Murray Trophy - Glasgow.

The LTA film explores how – in Andy Murray’s own words – Britain’s best doubles player journeyed from the tramlines of Dunblane Sports Club to becoming world No.1 in his discipline, with his story told through the memories and recollections of his family members.

Ahead of his Murray Trophy - Glasgow court appearance this week, Jamie Murray reflected on revisiting his childhood and journey from the courts of Dunblane.

“It’s a long journey, and it’s not easy, there are a lot of ups and downs. It tests your resilience, perseverance – you learn a lot about yourself along the way, dealing with certain situations. But being at this (Dunblane Sports Club) club, having a lot of other kids around you doing the same thing, being part of this fun environment; this is where it all stemmed from. I have a host of great memories and it’s great to keep coming back and see it busy; there are always kids out playing.”

Central to Jamie’s tennis career is mum, Judy Murray OBE, who has championed the sport from her teenage years, and whose name is now synonymous with tennis in Britain - having produced two Grand Slam winning champions in Jamie and Andy:

“I’m often back here to do things with the kids, with the club” said Judy. “You never forget your roots and for me, this is what tennis is all about. I hope this inspires lots of kids – and mums and dads – who are playing at community clubs like this to see that this is where it starts; you fall in love with it and who knows where it might lead...”

Jamie Murray talks about growing up in Dunblane and how he started playing tennis, in the new short film.

The film’s release comes off the back of a history-making US Open run for Jamie Murray - his seventh Grand Slam victory. He won the mixed doubles title for the third successive year with a straight-sets triumph alongside American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, becoming the first man in the Open era to win three consecutive mixed titles at Flushing Meadows. It also marked his fourth US Open triumph in a row after winning the mens’ doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016.

Andy Murray – who also features in the film - spoke with brotherly pride of Jamie’s achievements to date and his legacy within the sport, saying: “I’m very proud of everything that Jamie has achieved; as he’s got older he’s learnt to get the most out of his game and what his potential is, and I think that’s all you can ask really of anyone.

"You give your best effort and become the best person; best at whatever it is you’re doing; the best you can be. I really feel like Jamie has done that. What will his legacy be when he finished? I think he’ll go down as the best doubles players that the UK has ever had.”

Jamie Murray’s involvement with the Murray Trophy - Glasgow - in collaboration with Glasgow Life and Tennis Scotland – has seen him step into the spotlight as a tournament consultant for the LTA event, working closely with the LTA over the course of several months in developing the Scotland ATP Challenger tournament for 2019.

Stephen Farrow, LTA Director of International Events and Professional Game, reflected of the impact of Jamie’s involvement with the challenger tournament and commented: “It has been great for all of us at the LTA to work with Jamie on bringing this event to Glasgow.

"We’ve worked hard to make this event a special one for fans and for players. As a seven time Grand Slam winner, Jamie knows what makes a great event and his insight has been really valuable. This event is all part of growing our sport in this country and capitalising on the interest created by the amazing success and dedication to our sport of Jamie, Andy and Judy. We look forward to building on the success of this week in the years to come”.

