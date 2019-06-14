Tim Henman to face Juan Carlos Ferrero in Brodies Invitational final

Tim Henman will meet former world No 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final of the Brodies Invitational in Gleneagles today.

In what is the only Scottish fixture on the prestigious ATP Champions Tour, four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Henman will play the Spaniard at 4pm.

Henman came through his semi-final against charismatic Frenchman Henri Leconte, while Ferrero saw off the challenge of Sweden’s Thomas Enqvist, the 2016 Brodies champion.

The final will be preceded by an exhibition match which will see two of Scotland’s most promising youngsters Connor Thomson and Jacob Fearnley partnering Leconte and Enqvist.