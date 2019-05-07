Queen’s Club keep wild card for Andy Murray

The Queen’s Club has reserved Andy Murray a wild card entry for the 2019 Fever-Tree Championships, tournament organisers have announced.

The 31-year-old is recovering from hip surgery and has yet to set a date for a potential return, having last played at the Australian Open in January.

The Fever-Tree Championships run from 17 to 23 June, so could offer Murray a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon if he is fit enough. Murray had the hip resurfacing operation in January and says he is now pain free, although he has only been hitting balls from a stationary position so far.

The Scot could also yet use a protected ranking to enter Wimbledon, who have set a deadline of 18 June to apply for a wild card for this year’s championships.

A statement from the Fever-Tree Championships read: “A wild card is being held in reserve for Murray, who will let tournament director Stephen Farrow know nearer the time of the event if he is fit enough to take it.”

British No 1 Kyle Edmund and compatriot Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, have both been confirmed on the final entry list at Queen’s.