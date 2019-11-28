'I would love to get back to winning big competitions again' - Andy Murray makes call on Wimbledon 2020 appearance

Murray reveals SW19 wish as he appears on The One Show to promote Amazon documentary





Andy Murray is hopeful of participating at Wimbledon next summer - provided he can stay fit and healthy.

The two-time winner has been making a phased comeback to the game after undergoing hip surgery in January, initially playing doubles before making a return to singles.

Murray and partner Feliciano Lopez were victorious in the Queen's Club Championships doubles in June, before the 32-year-old won the European Open last month defeating Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Appearing on the BBC's The One Show to promote his new Amazon Prime documentary Resurfacing, Murray said he was optimistic about playing at SW19 next June.

Asked by presenter Amol Rajan if his body would allow him to make a 13th appearance, the Scot replied: "I hope so, yes. If I'm still fit and healthy, it would be great to be back playing singles at Wimbledon next year.

"I'm just happy getting to do what I love doing, and that's playing tennis.

"I would love to get back to winning big competitions again but it's not just about that now."