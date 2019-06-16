Hip surgery ‘life-changing’ for me says Andy Murray

Andy Murray revealed his hip operation has been “life-changing” as he prepares to make his return to competitive tennis.

Former world No 1 Murray has entered the doubles at Queen’s Club with Feliciano Lopez in what will be his first taste of action since surgery in January.

This week’s Fever-Tree Championships represent the first tentative steps towards resurrecting a career which Murray feared was over due to a chronic hip condition.

“There were a number of times over the last 18 months when I did want to stop, I didn’t want to play any more, I was getting no enjoyment out of tennis at all,” said the 32-year-old Scot, pictured.

“Now, I like playing tennis. I’m a fan of the sport, I played it as a kid and I want to keep playing if I can.

“I didn’t know how I was going to feel if I went and had the operation but it’s been brilliant, completely life-changing for me.

“Yes it would be nice to be winning Wimbledon and things like that, but hardly anyone gets the opportunity to do that, and there are loads of players who still love the sport without winning the biggest competitions.”