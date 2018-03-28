Henri Leconte joins other legends for tennis at Gleneagles

Have your say

Former French Open finalist Henri Leconte is the latest legend to sign up for the Brodies Invitational at Gleneagles.

The former World No 5, who notched up nine singles titles and 10 doubles titles during his illustrious career, will take part in the two-day event on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 June.

Former British No 1 Tim Henman, ex-world No 1 Thomas Muster and former No 8 Mark Philippoussis are already confirmed for the event.

Scotland’s eight-time ATP World Tour doubles champion Colin Fleming will also be competing in the only Scottish date on the ATP Champions Tour.

The all-star line-up will share the court with some of Scotland’s most promising young tennis talent.

Off court, former Fed Cup Captain Judy Murray is returning to support the event, alongside Scottish sports broadcaster Alison Walker as MC.

Leconte said: “I’m really looking forward to playing. Gleneagles is a beautiful location to play. I know the Scots are very passionate about sport, so I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere.”

Established in 1997, the Champions Tour features former champions competing in cities including London, Brussels, Palma de Mallorca, Mexico and Delray Beach, California.

Nick Scott of Brodies, said: “I’m delighted that Henri Leconte will be joining us at Gleneagles for the very first time, it’s great to add another legend to what is already an exciting line-up of tennis stars.”

The event is being supported by Brewin Dolphin, Pickering’s Gin, Eastern BMW and The Gate.

Tickets are available at £39.50 for adults and £20 for children. Other ticket options include family and weekend tickets.