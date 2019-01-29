Andy Murray confirms new hip operation in bid to prolong career

Andy Murray has undergone hip resurfacing surgery in London, the player has confirmed.

The two-time Wimbledon winner had been weighing up the procedure - which sees a metal plate inserted into the joint - in a final attempt to prolong his career.

The 31-year-old had said ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month that he was planning on retiring after this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

• READ MORE - Andy Murray could have surgery and return in time for Wimbledon

Writing on social media, Murray confirmed he had undergone the procedure, adding: “I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning.

“Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain. I now have a metal hip.”

Murray posted an X-ray image showing his pelvic area, with the metal insert clearly visible.

While the procedure will allow the former World No.1 to live a pain-free life, it doesn’t guarantee he will be able to make a playing comeback.

However there is cause for optimism - former world No. 1 doubles player Bob Bryan underwent the same operation in August last year, and made a return to the practice court just four months later.

Earlier this month Bryan and his twin brother Mike were back on tour, suggesting that Murray could be harbouring hopes of a Wimbledon appearance if all goes well.

Speaking in the aftermath of his Australian Open loss to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, Murray said: “I have basically two options. One is to take the next four and a half months off, then build up and play Wimbledon.

“I can’t walk properly at all just now. I could play another match, but I want to improve my quality of life because, even if I take four months [off], I still can’t walk.

“Having an operation like that, there’s absolutely no guarantees I’d be able to play again. I’m fully aware of that.

• READ MORE - Andy Murray considers new hip operation in bid to extend career

“It’s a really big operation. But there is the possibility, because guys have done it before. Bob Bryan is doing it just now. Some other athletes have given it a go.

“But, like I said, there’s no guarantees. That’s kind of the decision I have to make, that possibility of not having one more match by having the operation.”