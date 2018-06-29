Andy Murray gives update on fitness ahead of Wimbledon

Have your say

Andy Murray has said he will “most likely” be fit to play his first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Murray had surgery on his right hip in January and returned to action at Queen’s on June 18, when he lost to Nick Kyrgios.

“I feel all right, not much different to how I felt two days ago really,” Murray said on Friday.

“I’ll chat to my team this afternoon and also see a bit how the next two days go.

“I’m playing sets and stuff (on Saturday), and then, yeah, but most likely yeah, I’ll play.

“The thing is I obviously don’t know every single day how things will be. I need to play it a little bit by ear.

“I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in two days. But if I feel like I do today in a couple of days, I’ll be playing.”

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray will face world number 48 Benoit Paire in the first round at SW19, in a repeat of last year’s fourth-round encounter where Murray won in straight sets.

Murray has won his two meetings against 29-year-old Paire, and will look to continue that dominance as he steps up his comeback after long-term hip trouble.

