Andy Murray doubles partner named in reports of Wimbledon match-fixing probe

Andy Murray's doubles partner Feliciano Lopez has been named in a police probe amid allegations of match-fixing at Wimbledon, according to reports in Spain.

Former world number one Murray is making his comeback after hip surgery alongside the Spaniard in the doubles at Queen's Club this week.

But, ahead of the Scot's return, reports have named Feliciano Lopez, 37, and his Spanish doubles partner Marc Lopez, 36, in a wider investigation into corruption in sport.

It is understood Feliciano Lopez, unavailable for comment on Tuesday as his scheduled singles match against Marton Fucsovics was rained off, strenuously denies any wrongdoing and is taking legal advice.

Marc Lopez strongly denied the allegations in Spanish newspaper AS, saying: "We have nothing to do with it, they have no right to dirty our names like that."

Murray's representatives are also aware of the claims.

According to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the investigation into alleged match-fixing in football involving former players Raul Bravo - once on loan at Leeds from Real Madrid - and Carlos Aranda has now extended to tennis, and involves a match featuring the Lopezes at Wimbledon in 2017.

In the first-round match, against Australians Matt Reid and John-Patrick Smith, the Lopezes won the first set but ended up losing 3-6 7-6 (2) 6-2 6-4.

According to the report, investigators conducting 'Operation Oikos' listened in to Aranda's phone and heard him tell the person he was speaking to that the pair would lose.

However, that does not imply any wrongdoing on the part of the Lopezes, only that information was passed on about the match.

Feliciano Lopez had withdrawn from his singles match through injury a day earlier, and received treatment during the doubles match.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement: "The TIU is aware of the allegations reported but in keeping with its policy of operational confidentiality will not be making any comment on the matter."