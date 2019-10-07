Andy Murray battles past Juan Ignacio Londero to progress at Shanghai Masters

Andy Murray secured another victory in his singles comeback with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero in Shanghai

The Scot lost the first set but fought back strongly to move into the second round, where he will face Italy's Fabio Fognini, who beat Sam Querrey of the USA 6-4, 6-2.

Murray has been making steady progress in his return from a second hip operation last January.

In Zhuhai two weeks ago, he lost to Alexander Zverev and last week was knocked out in Beijing by Dominic Thiem. Zverev and Thiem, however, each went on the win the title.

Meanwhile, Kyle Edmund will lose his status as British No 1 after losing 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy at the Shanghai Masters - a sixth straight defeat.

Edmund's last win came was against over Nick Kyrgios at the Rogers Cup in August.

Dan Evans or Cameron Norrie will replace the 24-year-old at the top of the British rankings.

Evans, beaten in qualifying in China, is currently set to do so, but third-ranked Norrie could still leapfrog them both after moving into the second round in Shanghai with a dominant win over Gilles Simon. Norrie next faces Russian world No 4 Daniil Medvedev next.