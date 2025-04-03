'Tear-jerking' moment as David Scott becomes new captain of The PGA

Dumbarnie Links general manager honoured to follow in footsteps of his mentor Jim Farmer

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Scott, the general manager at Dumbarnie Links, has described his appointment as the 85th captain of The PGA as a "tear-jerking" moment.

The 61-year-old from St Andrews succeeded Peter Laugher at the body’s AGM on Thursday, joining a decorated list that includes Sir Henry Cotton, Harry Vardon, JH Taylor, James Braid, Max Faulkner, Percy and Peter Alliss, and Bernard Gallacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That illustrious roll of honour also includes Jim Farmer, who passed away in November last year at the age of 76.

As a fellow St Andrean, Scott regularly sought Farmer’s sage counsel throughout his own PGA career and is determined to build on his mentor’s revered legacy.

David Scott, the Dumbarnie Links general manager, pictured at The Belfry after his appointment as The PGA captain | The PGA

“Jim would have been exceptionally proud,” said Scott. “After my wife, Jim was the first person I told about being invited to become the captain back in 2023.

“I spoke at Jim’s memorial service earlier this year and reflected on the great impact he had on both The PGA and myself personally. Growing up as a young lad in St Andrews, he was just Mr Golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, who started his PGA career at Blairgowrie in 1982, added: “To represent 8,000 PGA members is almost tear-jerking. When I delivered my acceptance speech, I had a tissue in my pocket just in case.

“From a young lad turning professional at 19, with a lack of confidence and not a great academic background, to now being The PGA captain is a massive honour.

“I found my niche as a teenager, jumped in with both feet and I’ve been learning ever since. I can’t actually say becoming PGA captain is a dream come true because, starting out, I never would’ve imagined that I’d be proposed by The PGA board for such a lofty position.

“But I have a lot of experience behind me now, and my career has built me up to this. I’m following a fantastic captain in Peter, who has been of great support to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's best golf courses Read our guide to Scotland's best golf courses Martin Dempster has covered golf in Scotland for 30 years. Sign up to his new newsletter guide to Scotland’s best courses for top tips on how to play and how to plan the ultimate Scottish golf trip

“There have been some great captains, and I’m very excited to be following in their footsteps. If I do half as good a job as they did, then I’ll have done well.”

PGA chief executive Robert Maxfield said of Scott’s appointment: “To be The PGA captain, you must represent the very essence of the Association. David Scott exemplifies exactly what it means to be a PGA Professional.