Team Cup emphasises where European golf is at right now after rout in 2025 edition

It’s official. European golf is strong across the board. Two years after Continental Europe were the dominant force in the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, Great Britain and Ireland emerged as convincing victors this time in its new guise, the Team Cup, at the same venue.

It was a rout, in fact, on this occasion in the United Arab Emirates as a Great Britain and Ireland team captained by Justin Rose stormed to a 17-8 triumph, leaving Francesco Molinari, the winning Continental Europe skipper in 2023, to lick his wounds this time around.

Great Britain and Ireland, captained by Justin Rose, celebrate winning the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi | Getty Images

Leading 11-4 after the opening two days, Great Britain and Ireland needed just two points from the ten singles matches to get over the line and it was job done before some of the matches had even gone through the turn.

Laurie Canter put the first point on the board as he beat Frenchman Romain Langasque, who’d won three out of three to that point, before Tommy Fleetwood, helped by a hot start as he covered the first seven holes in seven under, then defeated Matthieu Pavon in the top game.

“Obviously slightly different circumstances this time but feels great,” admitted Fleetwood with a smile of having also delivered the winning point as Europe reclaimed the Ryder Cup in Rome in 2023. “What an unbelievable group of lads we had this week and an unbelievable captain. A pleasure to be a part of it, and everybody just played so well.”

Other singles success were duly delivered by Tyrrell Hatton, Rose himself and Paul Waring, who finished with three-and-a-half points out of four, with LIV Golf-linked Tom McKibbin seeing his hopes of making it four wins out of four ended in a close defeat at the hands of Matteo Manassero.

“Yeah, certainly a convincing win,” observed European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who was overseeing the event with two of his vice-captains, Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn, and also had Paul McGinley and Jose Maria Olazabal as well as Nicolas Colsaerts keeping an eye on thing out in the desert in the build up to September’s eagerly-awaited clash with the Americans at Bethpage Black in New York.

Justin Rose is congratulated by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald after leading Great Britain and Ireland to victory in the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“Statistically coming into this week, Great Britain and Ireland were favourites and they have out-performed themselves while I think Europe had a few things going against them and a couple of guys just didn’t perform at their best and we all know how fine the margins are.

“But I think it has been a very valuable week for everyone involved - all the players, myself and the vice-captains. We learned a lot from this event two years ago and we are continuing to learn for the challenge we have ahead of us in New York.”

Both Donald and Fleetwood heaped praise on Rose, who has played in six Ryder Cups and has been touted to be Europe’s captain for the 2027 match at Adare Manor in Ireland, where it seems likely that the Americans will have Tiger Woods at the helm.

“We know how meticulous Justin has been in his career about preparing and doing the right things and getting the most out of everything,” said Donald, who has been handed the chance to join Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to win home and away in a Ryder Cup.

“I think he took this job very seriously as I think he understands that at some point it will be his time to be captain for the Ryder Cup. He picked my brain and I think his messaging to the team was spot on. I kind of left him to do it himself and he will obviously be very happy with the result.”

Fleetwood, who was the losing Great Britain and Ireland skipper to Molinari two years ago, described Rose as a “phenomenal captain” and explained why he felt his compatriot was better equipped than him for the role.

“He has far more experience than me and he’s at a point in his career where he has some unbelievable insights,” said Fleetwood of the former US Open champion and Olympic gold medallist. “He is at the point where is kind of a leader and I’m not yet. But, at the same time, I love the chance to play in these team environments and learn from all these captains.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates clinching victory for Great Britain & Ireland in the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort | Kate McShane/Getty Images

“We’ve had some unbelievable leaders as captains and I think I am consistently picking up things from them. Just their insights into the game and the way they see each session pan out, the way they view how the day has gone. I just think you are constantly learning and topping up in that respect. Who knows if my time ever comes again as a captain, but I will be more ready by playing under people like Justin and Luke and the captains who have gone before.”

Six players, including Bob MacIntyre, went on to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup after using the Hero Cup as a springboard and, though only one points list is in operation on this occasion as opposed to two then, it will now be interesting to see what that total is for this year’s contest.

“Not at all,” replied Fleetwood, who had a 100 per cent recrord in this contest and will be one of the certainties for that trophy defence in New York, to being asked if there was any reason why it could be as many as six again.