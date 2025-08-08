Talented young Scottish golfers pull off stunning title triumph in Boys' Home Internationals

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are the Boys’ Home International champions for the first time since 2015 after pulling off a stunning title triumph at Cork Golf Club.

A talented side led by Stuart Johnston claimed the crown by recording a clean sweep of victories in the four-cornered event.

The Scots had opened with a win over hosts Ireland before adding a second-day victory over Wales, setting up a title decider with England. It saw Scotland win the morning foursomes 2.5-1.5 and then add a 5-3 victory in the afternoon singles.

Aidan Lawson, last year’s European Young Masters champion, led the way in the singles before Finlay Galloway, the Scottish Boys’ champion, also won a tight match.

Scotland’s players and officials show off the trophy after winning the Boys’ Home Internationals in Ireland | Contributed

Other points were then delivered by Kai Laing, Oli Blackadder and Kiron Gribble as the Scots backed up a belief that they could do well in this event.

The team also included Fraser Walters, Jamie McDonald, Fraser Brown and Brodie Cunningham.

As well as the overall boys’ trophy, Scotland also retained the International Cup, which is played between Scotland and England and dates back to 1923.

“Yeah, a fantastic performance from the boys,” Johnston told The Scotsman. “So proud of them and delighted that they performed on the big stage. We came over to Cork with high expectations and it’s something we have been building on for the past few years.

“We have developed a highly-competitive Order of Merit, which means our top players are competing against each other more often and allows us to be more objective when picking teams as opposed to subjective.

“George Boswell, the Scottish Golf Boys’ coach, and myself have worked hard at creating an environment where it’s all about the team and not individuals.

“Oli Blackadder and Finlay Galloway, in their last year of boys golf, have been great at supporting the younger players and this has helped the team perform. We also rested players at the correct times to help with performance.

“It’s exciting that five of the players involved this week are still eligible next year and we look forward to building on this win.”

In the combined Boys/Girls Home Internationals, which is now the main event, Scotland finished second after losing 13-8 to England in the title decider.

The Scots trailed 4-3 after the foursomes before England then won all six of the girls’ singles.