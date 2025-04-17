Talented young Scottish golfer excited for first Troon test since 2022 win

Players from 15 countries teeing up in Scottish Golf event on Ayrshire coast

Grace Crawford, the 2022 winner, is excited to be teeing up again in the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open at Troon after missing the last two editions.

The North Berwick player was just 15 when she became the first Scot in 20 years to land the title, closing with an impressive four-under-par 68 at Royal Troon to record a four-shot victory.

Due to her school commitments at the Albany Golf Academy in the Bahamas, Crawford hasn’t been able to play in the Scottish Golf event since then but is back on the Ayrshire coast for this week’s edition.

“While I had talent and a level of skill in 2022, I feel that I’m now a better player,” she insisted. “I have more knowledge about the game and I feel my technique is in a much better place. A week later I won the R&A Girls’ Under 16s at Enville so I was clearly in good form.

“I’ve picked up a lot of experience in those three years since I last played at Troon and matured on and off the course.”

Crawford has been paired for the opening two rounds at Troon Portland with 2023 winner Jasmine Mackintosh from Murcar Links and defending champion Ellie Monk, who is representing the University of St Andrews.

“It will be good to play with Jasmine and Ellie,” added Crawford, who won the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Quinta do Lago in Portugal at the end of last year and is excited to be heading to the University of Alabama in August. “I know them both and it should be a fun group.”

Starting on Friday, a total of 120 players from 15 countries will tee it up in an event that was first played in 1973.