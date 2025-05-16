Stunning St Andrews Old Course Aurora Borealis image taken by greenkeeper is up for grabs for £100
A stunning photograph of the Aurora Borealis over the Old Course in St Andrews is being offered to golf collectors around the world, with part of the proceeds going to a greenkeepers’ charity.
The photograph was taken by Jon Wood, the current Keeper of the Green at the most famous venue in golf, and a keen amateur photographer.
He captured what has been called ‘The Keeper’s Lights’ during a rare and specifically vivid display of the Aurora Borealis in the middle of the night in May 2024.
His special image captures the Northern Lights above the iconic Swilcan Bridge, with the historic Old Course and town of St Andrews in the background.
In celebration of its one-year anniversary, St Andrews Links Trust, in collaboration with Wood, has produced a collector’s edition of 100 mounted prints, each individually signed and numbered by the photographer.
“I've always thought, wouldn't it be great to have a shot of the aurora over the Swilcan Bridge with the town in the background,” said Wood, who is Course Manager for the Old, New and Jubilee courses at St Andrews Links.
“It was incredible to watch it unfold that evening and to capture that moment was really special. I stayed watching all the way through until sunrise. When I posted the picture last year, the response was amazing.”
Greenkeepers’ charity to receive part of proceeds
The exclusive opportunity to purchase one of the most iconic photos ever taken at St Andrews, where The Open has been held a record 30 times and is returning in 2027, is available now via an online ballot, closing at midnight on 18 May. Selected entrants will be able to purchase a print for £100.
All proceeds from this print will be reinvested into the preservation of St Andrews Links, with five per cent of the revenue generated being donated to the Greenkeepers Benevolent Fund – the official charity of BIGGA (The British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association)/
“To be able to combine my love of photography and my passion for the Old Course by releasing this print is fantastic,” added Wood.
“It makes you feel good to know that you've captured something that people really like and I’m delighted the print will be sold to help preserve the home of golf and to benefit such a great charity as the Greenkeepers Benevolent Fund.”
To enter the ballot for your chance to own ‘The Keeper’s Lights’, visit https://standrews.com/keeperlights
Comments
