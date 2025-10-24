Strong Scottish contingent heading to Spain in DP World Tour card quest

Two Open Silver medal winners among players flying Saltire in Q School Second Stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 11 Scots, including Open Silver Medal winners Sam Locke and Calum Scott, are set to tee up in Spain next week in the Second Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School.

Seven players who successfully came through the First Stage at various venues around Europe are being joined by Marc Warren, Rory Franssen, Liam Johnston and Greg Dalziel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nairn’s Calum Scott, the Silver Medal winner in The 142nd Open at Royal Troon last year, is among the Scots teeing up in the DP World Tour Qualifying School Second Stage in Spain next week | AFP via Getty Images

Warren, a four-time DP World Tour winner, got straight into the Second Stage through being in the top 100 in the HotelPlanner Tour Road to Mallorca Rankings as of 13 August.

Franssen, Johnston and Dalziel, meanwhile, did likewise on the strength of being the top three players in the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit at the same date.

Warren and Franssen, who ended up as this season’s Tartan Pro Tour No 1, are heading to Isla Canela Links in Huelva, where they will be joined in flying the Saltire by Seb Sandin, Callum Bruce and Michael Stewart.

Johnston, meanwhile, will be among the hopefuls at Fontanals in Girona along with Locke, who won the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the 2108 Open at Carnoustie, and Gregor Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, who emulated Locke’s feat in the Claret Jug event at Royal Troon in 2024, is bound for Golf las Pinaillas in Albacete along with Dalziel, as well as Craig Howie.

With play in the 72-hole shoot-outs starting on Thursday, Desert Springs in Almeria is also staging an event, but there are no Scots playing there.

Others involved in the battle to try and make the Final Stage at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona the following week include Connor McKinney, who was born in Scotland but now represents Australia.

Posse of DP World Tour winners in four fields

The fields also include a host of DP World Tour winners, including five-time champion George Coetzee and double victors Eddie Pepperell, Shubhankar Sharma, Lucas Bjerregaard and Justin Harding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rising English star Kris Kim is among the hopefuls as well along with Cormac Sharvin, the University of Stirling graduate who played on a winning Walker Cup team at Royal Lytham in 2015.