Stirling student pulls off double last achieved by Charlie Green in 1968

Will Coxon lifts Edward Trophy and Tennant Cup in same calendar year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Coxon, a student at the University of Stirling, has achieved a golfing feat last pulled off by the legendary Charlie Green in 1968.

As Green did back then, the 22-year-old has got his hands on both the Edward Trophy and Tennant Cup in the same calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already lifted the former over 36 holes in April at Gailes Links, Coxon completed the double over the weekend.

Will Coxon, a student at the University of Stirling, shows off the Tennant Cup at Glasgow Golf Club | Glasgow Golf Club

After opening with rounds of 67-71 at Gailes Links, the Kendal man shared the halfway lead with Longniddry’s Craig Davidson (69-69).

As the action then switched to Killermont in Glasgow, Coxon then found himself four shots off the pace following a third-round 75 as Meldrum House player Chris Robb jumped to the top of the leaderboard with a 68.

Robb, who won the Scottish Amateur in 2014 before turning professional, saw his hopes of landing his biggest success since returning to the non-paid ranks hit by an untimely bogey at the 17th in the final round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That, coupled with Coxon and Davidson both covering the final four holes in two under, left the trio involved in a sudden-death play-off as they all finished on six under.

Coxon, who’d closed with a best-of-the-round 65 that contained an impressive seven birdies, duly prevailed at the second extra hole.

Will Coxon will join Dean Robertson, the University of Stirling’s head of golf, on the Tennant Cup roll of honour | Glasgow Golf Club

“Yeah, I seem to quite like Glasgow Gailes in particular as it seems to bring out the best in me,” he declared of his double. “Part of the reason for playing in both the Edward Trophy and Tennant Cup is that I am at university in Stirling, so I spend quite a bit of time up here.

“On top of that, Scotland seems to offer a few more options when it comes to playing 72-hole weekend events as there aren’t many of them in England. It is nice to keep the competitive golf going when some of the national events are finished as there’s not much left this year now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So the Tennant Cup fits really well and it’s great to play in an event that is the oldest open stroke-play tournament in the world.”

Dean Robertson, who is the University of Stirling’s Head of Golf, lifted the Tennant Cup back-to-back in 1992 and 1993.