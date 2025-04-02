Stephen Gallacher helps spread golf's health benefit at Edinburgh congress

Third International Congress on Golf and Health involves delegates from over 20 countries

Scotland played host this week to the third International Congress on Golf and Health, with Ryder Cup player and now Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher among those who spoke about the wide-reaching health and wellness benefits of the sport.

The two-day event, which was held at the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, involved delegates from over 20 countries and experts from The R&A, the Ladies European Tour, DP World Tour, G4D Tour and The Confederation of Professional Golf.

The conference shared insights on the health benefits of golf, with golfers enjoying a reduction in over 40 major chronic diseases, better well-being and length of life.

Stephen Gallacher with Dr Andrew Murray, the DP World Tour’s chief medical officer, during the third International Congress on Golf and Health in Edinburgh this week | Contributed

Delegates also learned about the mental fitness of Formula 1 drivers and leading golfers, and the challenges of competing at the highest level. They delved into key topics like injury prevention and management, adaptations for disabled golfers, nutrition, strength, and conditioning.

“Regular physical activity and participation in sport is one of the best things you can do for physical, mental and social health,” said Maree Todd, Sport Minister at the Scottish Government.

“The congress is a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge and experience, to celebrate what golf is accomplishing, and to understand barriers to participation and how we can work to remove them.”

Dr Julia Kettinen, researcher and Golf Exercise Medicine Specialist, added: “Our research highlights that golf can help people achieve the physical activity they need.

“Golf also kept senior golfers active during the pandemic and supported their quality of life. Even a single 18-hole round can offer significant cardiovascular and cognitive benefits, particularly for older adults, compared to regular walking.

“Globally, more and more people are playing golf—over 100 million now—which is great for both individuals and populations.”

Four-time DP World Tour winner Gallacher uses his junior foundation to spread the message about how golf can help provide a healthy life.

He said: “This scientific congress coming to Scotland is great as it helps us understand the health benefits, hear about how golf is even being prescribed now in Scotland and further afield, and also look at supporting the mental health of players.

“I have had some incredible highs like winning in Dubai, India and Scotland, and being on the winning side at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, but life in professional sport can be lonely and tough, so the work on mental health is so important.”