St Andrews scholars pull off historic double in R&A Student Tour Series

Judy Joo and Judd Sundelson underline ever-improving programme under Ian Muir

Proof of St Andrews University’s ever-improving golf programme under director of golf Ian Muir has been delivered with an historic double in The R&A Student Tour Series Order of Merit.

Victory in the circuit’s sun-kissed three-day final in the Fife town went to Swede Elice Fredriksson (Halmstad University) and England’s Lucas Martin (University of Lancashire).

But St Andrews scholars Judy Joo and Judd Sundelson also emerged as winners after topping the season-long women’s and men’s points list respectively.

University of St Andrews duo Judd Sundelson, left, and Judy Joo show off their trophies adter topping this season’s R&A Student Tour Series Orders of Merit | R&A via Getty Images

Fredriksson ran away with the tournament by six shots over Joo thanks to a closing three-under-par 71 on the Old Course to finish on a total ten-under-par 213.

However, Joo’s second place finish ensured she finished topped the standings by ten points over Fredriksson. Another St Andrews student, Lucy Jamieson, finished third on the points table, the same position she ended up in the final.

“I’m really happy,” said Joo of her triumph. “It was my goal at the start of the season. I know I was a rookie this season, but I thought why not set my sights high? So, it’s really satisfying to have pulled it off. I’ve loved every minute of my first year on the Student Tour Series.”

In contrast, Sundelson just held on to claim his title triumph, pipping Stirling’s Ross Laird by a single point after finishing joint-18th behind Martin, who signed off with a 67 on the Old Course, in the season finale.

“I really thought I’d blown it,” said Sundelson. “I wanted to win the Order of Merit so badly and the nerves just got to me, especially on the front nine. So, I’m just glad to have finished No 1, especially considering the talent on this tour.”