St Andrews Links Trust lands huge revenue figure as investment plans set out

Links Trust reports £10.8m surplus after generating income of £48.5m in 2024

Golfers playing at St Andrews in 2024 generated £48.5 million in revenue for the Links Trust, resulting in a surplus of £10.8 million.

The surplus has been reported on the back of a total of 281,554 rounds - similar to a post-pandemic high of 2023 - being played on the seven courses that come under the Links Trust umbrella.

The total revenue generated in 2023 was £43.85 million while the surplus for that year was just under £11.5 million.

“These are a strong and stable set of results which give the Trust a platform to reinvest with confidence in our facilities, in access, and in encouraging golfers of all ages, abilities and backgrounds who want to play the game,” said Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust.

“As a public and charitable trust, we deliver economic, social, and cultural benefit to Scotland, while offering a unique, inclusive experience that resonates with people around the world.”

The Links Trust is spending £10.5 million on a multi-year project to modernise irrigation systems across its courses, beginning with the Old Course this winter.

The Links Clubhouse will also be significantly renovated and extended to deliver an enhanced experience following The Open in 2027.

Meanwhile, a recent dune restoration project, which involved the rebuilding of a 200m sand dune on the Jubilee shoreline, was completed at the beginning of 2025 as part of the largest and longest-running dune restoration project in Scotland.

Earlier this year, the Links Trust unveiled an impact report which found the economic value of golf in St Andrews totalled £317m annually and supports 4,345 jobs across Scotland.

Surplus generated ‘supports St Andrews courses’

Sandra Tuddenham, chair of Trustees, said: “St Andrews Links exists to serve the game, the town and the wider region.

“Our 2024 performance gives us the confidence to reinvest in what matters most – accessibility, innovation, sustainability and people.