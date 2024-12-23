The Dempsters 2024: Scottish golfers who shone brightest this year

Golf correspondent Martin Dempster hands out his awards at the end of the year

It’s that time of year again when we reflect on achievements over the past 12 months and 2024 was definitely a year that delivered some memorable moments for Scottish golfers and, of course, one in particular. Happily, the Scottish Golf Awards are back early next year and that event in Glasgow will officially mark various achievements, but, in the meantime, here are my selections.

Bob MacIntyre shows off the Genesis Scottish Open trophy after his dramatic win at The Renaissance Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Player of the Year

This one is a no-brainer because, quite frankly, it was a year for Bob MacIntyre that could make a Hollywood script. The Oban man had made no secret that he was struggling to adapt to life on the PGA Tour as a card holder for the first time before a timely visit home led to a fairytale turn of events. First, he landed a breakthrough win with his dad Dougie caddying for him in the RBC Canadian Open then, a few weeks later, added the Genesis Scottish Open. The latter came 12 months after he’d been pipped in the same event by Rory McIlroy following a birdie-birdie finish at The Renaissance Club, with MacIntyre heading into 2025 as a top-15 player in the world and looking very comfortable indeed to be occupying that lofty status.

Captain Catriona Matthew celebrates with her players after Great Britain & Ireland’s win in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale | Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Team of the Year

In one of the best events of the year, Great Britain & Ireland came out on top in the Curtis Cup for just the third time in the last 14 encounters as they beat the United States in a dramatic contest at Sunningdale. Captained by Catriona Matthew and with Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont both in the team, GB&I set out in the last-day singles holding a 7-5 lead, which meant they needed three-and-a-half points from eight head-to-head matches to come out on top in the blistering Berkshire sunshine. At one point, it wasn’t looking promising at all for the home team before Ireland’s Sara Byrne and England’s Patience Rhodes delivered crucial wins. McClymont then guaranteed at least a draw as she also won before victory was secured by Mimi Rhodes, Patience’s big sister. It was third-time lucky for Darling in the biennial event while McClymont enjoyed a debut win.

Ewen Ferguson celebrates a birdie during the final round of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Shot of the Year

As he chased a third DP World Tour triumph in the final round of the BMW International Open, Ewen Ferguson found himself out of position following his tee shot at the 13th hole at Golfclub München Eichenried. Not only was he in the rough but the ball was above his feet, meaning it was a hook lie. The shot he produced was a gem, landing it past the hole and seeing it spin back to tap-in distance for a birdie. After picking up another shot at the next hole, the Bearsden man went on to win by two shots, securing his debut in The Open at Royal Troon in the process and giving a good account of himself in that as well.

Catriona Matthew pictured during her Curtis Cup captaincy at Sunningdale | Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Captain of the Year

On the back of her leading Europe to a brace of wins as a Solheim Cup captain, it was a brilliant decision by The R&A to appoint Catriona Matthew as the GB&I Curtis Cup captain. She became the first professional to hold the reins for either the Curtis Cup or Walker Cup and, boy, did it pay off. GB&I had lost the previous two contests by a combined 16-point margin, but, helped by Kathryn Imrie and Karen Stupples, the North Berwick woman worked her magic once again in a team environment. She may be the quiet type, but there can be absolutely no denying that Matthew commands the utmost respect whenever she speaks and, following a recent reappointment, GB&I will have her at the helm once again for a defence of the trophy in Los Angeles in 2026.

Jane Connachan has been at the heart of the coaching provided by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation over the past 12 years | Contributed

Coach of the Year

The work done by lots of coaches at grass-roots level often goes unnoticed, so, on this occasion, I am giving this one to the one and only Jane Connachan. The East Lothian woman was a brilliant player herself before quitting tour life at just 27. She has since carved out a coaching career and, based primarily at Kingsfield Golf Centre on the outskirts of Linlithgow, has been at the heart of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation’s bid to grow the game over the past 12 years.

Nairn’s Calum Scott shows off the Silver Medal after finishing as leading amateur in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon | Harry How/Getty Images

Amateur of the Year

Twelve amateurs teed up in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon and four made the cut. Pride of place on the Ayrshire course after 72 holes went to Calum Scott as the Nairn man finished ahead of Dane Jacob Skov Olesen, American Tommy Morrison and Spaniard Luis Masaveu. Scott, who had secured his spot in the field through The R&A’s Open Amateur Series and finished three shots clear of his closest challenger, was the first Scot to pick up the prize since Sam Locke at Carnoustie in 2018. Making it a memorable year for the Scotts, Calum’s big brother Sandy secured a step up to the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit, in 2025.

Lorna McClymont capped a memorable year by securing LET status for 2025 through the circuit’s Qualifying School in Morocco | Tristan Jones/LET

Outstanding Achievement