Sport on the Sofa: Andy Murray, Amazon and Usain Bolt to yellow ties, Scotland games and football on the red carpet

In transfer trading terms at least.
Maybe they’re right. My Monday-night seven-a-side football has finished under the floodlights the past few weeks – and there will be much more sport under a cover of darkness as winter approaches.
But the Scottish Football Association and their English counterparts have decreed that the summer transfer window is over come Tuesday night, and have those of us who stay up until it metaphorically slams shut, have been granted an extra hour in bed. It used to last until midnight but, one of the busiest nights of the football calendar as clubs aim to get their squads finalised, will see many eyeballs glued to media outlets for news, rumour and interviews conducted through car windows until 11pm.
Sky are market-leaders, having developed the yellow tie gimmick to match their on-screen news ticker and though it’ll be Jim White-less again, it’s still required viewing for football fans seeking new strikers or fantasy football team updates.
There’s further late night and overnight action this week too. The nights really are drawing in.
Hopefully you’ve still got those Saltires from the summer because the same sources give us cause to wave them at the TV again this week.
Steve Clarke’s side take on Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night and are then playing in the south Glasgow sunset on Saturday with Moldova under the lights at Hampden. Both are on Sky Sports and both are important if we’re to reach a second consecutive major tournament.
Speaking of majors, Andy Murray’s in action again too. By the time you read this his US Open campaign will have begun. Hopefully, it’s not over but games will go on through the night and Wimbledon favourite Emma Raducanu headlines Tuesday at Flushing Meadow.
Amazon Prime have the rights to the competition and can screen games on-demand via their app on digital TV and online, for a monthly fee of £7.99.
Yes, another subscription, but there’s still sport on terrestrial TV too.
Saturday is shaping up to be a cracker. The second semi-final in shinty’s Camanachd cup is on BBC Alba at 4pm, while the Paralympics climax with a succession of returning champions in action – notably Libby Clegg – before Channel Four’s exhaustive coverage from Tokyo draws to a close on Sunday morning.
And if all that’s a little too competitive then there’s always a bit of fun on Saturday night, raising money for UNICEF, in Soccer Aid the charity football match where people better known for other things, and often better suited to them, play some football (sounds like the Monday night seven-a-sides I mentioned earlier).
Sometimes you’re caught off guard. We’re not talking blind-sided like Boris Johnston’s rugby tackle on Germany’s Maurizio Gaudino – that was a different charity football event – but previous years have seen pleasant surprises and singer Olly Murs and sprinter Usain Bolt reveal reasonable football talents to complement plenty of the red carpet celeb-spotting that goes on along the sidelines.
Jamie Redknapp and Wayne Rooney will also don their boots again for a good cause and it all kicks off on STV at 6.30pm this Saturday.