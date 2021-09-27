The Ryder Cup’s golf commentary emenated from Sheboygan – otherwise famous for John Candy’s mention in Home Alone and there will be some big stars of screen and sport on the golf course this week.
No, the movie notion emanates from the Old Firm’s forays into European competition on Thursday – they’re going ‘Back to the Future’ in each.
Take Rangers, since they’re on BT Sport 3 first with one of the Europa League early tea-time kick-offs. We’ll be watching Steven Gerrard’s team back in Prague, playing in front of depleted stands – pretty much like they did a few months ago last season.
Sounds familiar, only this time it’s city rivals Sparta who are the hosts, and not last season’s opponents Slavia. And, like the ten-match ban handed out to Ondrej Kudela over racist comments made to Glen Kamara, Sparta too are subject to punishment over racism, hence the capacity reduction.
On a much more savoury note, there’s a familiarity in the second fixture of the evening with Celtic following Rangers on the same channel.
Bayer Leverkusen – again, remember them – are in town but, like Rangers, they too will be facing a different club than that which prompted their visit last year – they were Rangers’ final opponents before the pandemic hit in 2020.
With them, they bring Jeremie Frimpong back to Celtic Park and the smiling full-back is sure to receive a warm Parkhead welcome.
That all comes on Thursday which is also the day the Alfred Dunhill Championship tees off on Sky.
Bill Murray, Jamie Dornan and Samuel L Jackson joined the pro-am in the past, and Celtic shareholder Dermot Desmond is a regular visitor so could be making a cross-country jaunt to take in both events this week, rather than flicking between the channels like the rest of us.
The A-listers of a football kind, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City headline the Champions League fixtures between the mega-rich clubs and will pitch Lionel Messi against Pep Guardiola on Tuesday night on BT Sport. They’re followed by the not-quite-so-rich-but-still-pretty-big-spending pair Juventus v Chelsea on Wednesday night and Juve are also in derby action on Saturday against Torino – again on BT.
That’s not the only one this week though and, if mega-money is a turn-off, turn on BBC Scotland for the Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline on Wednesday at 7pm.
What more could you ask for? Well there’s something for everyone this week – from history buffs to folk who like dressing-up.
Weeks before Hallowe’en, there will be no shortage of costumed fun-runners following the serious athletes around London’s streets in the London Marathon covered, as usual, by the BBC on Sunday morning.
And one momentous moment for TV occurs on Wednesday night when the baseball regular season draws to a close. The final match to decide the play-off schedule will be fronted by Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza – a first all-female team for sports telecasts in America. But unlike in Back to the Future, it won’t be the Cubs winning the World Series this year.