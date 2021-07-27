In Pictures- Stunning images from the Tokyo Olympics

Highs and lows captured in pictures from the Tokyo Olympics in the first few days
1. Olympics in pictures Tokyo 2020
Lee Kiefer of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women's Foil Individual Fencing semifinal
Photo: Matthias Hangst
2. Olympics in pictures Tokyo 2020
Sarah Sponcil #2 of Team United States dives to return the ball against Team Latvia during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020
Photo: Matthias Hangst
3. Olympics in pictures Tokyo 2020
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tom Daley of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020
Photo: Al Bello
4. Olympics in pictures Tokyo 2020
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tom Daley of Team Great Britain poses with the gold medal during the medal presentation for the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Photo: Clive Rose