Inna Deriglazova of Team ROC (L) competes against Lee Kiefer of Team United States (R) in the Women's Foil Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout on day two of the Tokyo 2020

In Pictures- Stunning images from the Tokyo Olympics

Best images from the first days of the summer Olympics

By Jane Cunningham
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:37 pm

Highs and lows captured in pictures from the Tokyo Olympics in the first few days

Lee Kiefer of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women's Foil Individual Fencing semifinal

Photo: Matthias Hangst

Sarah Sponcil #2 of Team United States dives to return the ball against Team Latvia during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020

Photo: Matthias Hangst

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tom Daley of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020

Photo: Al Bello

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Tom Daley of Team Great Britain poses with the gold medal during the medal presentation for the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final

Photo: Clive Rose

