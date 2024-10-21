I needed time to switch off from golf - now I'm ready for one Scot's tense season finale

Law deserves to get job and keep his card

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem about being truly passionate about something - in this case, covering golf - is that it can be difficult to properly switch off every now and again when the need arises.

It required extreme measures, therefore, last week to ensure that happened with this correspondent after a long but enjoyable stretch as Mrs Dempster, with her husband's blessing I hasten to add, actually hid my laptop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As she knows better than anyone, it is the only way to ensure that I can't be tempted to respond to anything that might happening in the golf world and, by the looks of things, last week was a good time to be off as it seems that there was nothing really going on away with from the tournament front.

I'm pleased to report that, helped by a couple of games of golf, including a memorable hit at Dumbarnie Links on one of those delightful autumn days, my batteries have been suitably recharged and so has the one for the laptop. That means we are ready and raring to go for a big few weeks on the DP World Tour in particular but the Challenge Tour as well, with that run starting this week with the main focus from the Scottish perspective being on David Law.

Heading into the Genesis Championship, the final regular event of the season on the DP World Tour, the Aberdonian sits 130th in the Race to Dubai, with 114th being the provisional cut off for players to retain full card membership.

David Law is heading into the final regular event of the season on the DP World Tour battling to hang on to his card. | Getty Images

It's a precarious position for Law, but, as this correspondent was delighted to hear during a chat heading into the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry at the start of the circuit's new 'Back 9 Swing' at the end of July, his attitude about where he has found himself this season has been absolutely brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's no point in shying away from the fact that I've not played good enough this season," declared the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open winner. "It's certainly not been through lack of effort or lack of trying, but, for one reason or another, it's not been happening."

At that particular time, Law had just missed five cuts in a row and was outside the top 150 in the season-long standings. He's since picked up valuable points in six of his last seven starts by making it through to the weekend, with a brace of top-30 finishes in Spain boosting his bid to hang on to a card without having to face a return to the Qualifying School in a few weeks' time.

The way he is playing at the moment, that shouldn't be something that he should dread if it did, indeed, happen but it goes without saying, of course, that he'd prefer it didn't. Hence why he's travelled out to Incheon along with compatriots Richie Ramsay, Calum Hill and Scott Jamieson - they are all there for different reasons that we will get round to - for a $4 million event starting on Thursday at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea.

"I don't think you can switch off from it," admitted Law in our chat at The Belfry. "It's not possible and, if you try to switch off from it, you dilute yourself from the situation you are in. Sometimes you need to meet it head on. That's the mindset we are in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the position Jamieson found himself before producing a big finish when he needed it in the final regular event in Qatar 12 months ago to keep his card, with David Drysdale having been another Scot who managed to get himself out of jail, so to speak, in the card battle in 2021.

Absolutely nothing would please this correspondent more than seeing Law also finish above that all-important cut-off mark on this occasion because, having enjoyed watching him come through the amateur ranks and then being there, for instance, when he won the Northern Open as an amateur and also the Scottish Challenge at Aviemore, I can tell you that we are talking here about one of the nicest blokes you could ever meet.

That, of course, comes from being part of a good family and, though she will be watching from a far on this occasion instead of walking around the course outside the ropes, here's hoping that Law's lovely wife, Natasha, has something to celebrate on Sunday because, as lots of others in a similar position at the moment would tell you, simply retaining that full status would certainly merit that.

Law, who is managed and mentored by Paul Lawrie, has held his card since 2019 and finished 49th in the Race to Dubai in 2022. At 33, his best years can still lie ahead and he will know that better than anyone. That brilliant attitude coupled with a timely improvement in his form can hopefully get the job done for this season, albeit a lot later than he would have liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Gallacher is facing a visit to the DP World Tour Qualifying School but will head there with a bit of a spring in his step after turning 50 early next month | Getty Images

As for Ramsay, Hill and Jamieson, they are all in Korea aiming to achieve different goals. Sitting 52nd in the standings, Hill has already secured his spot in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which will involve the top 70 players in the first of two new Play-Off events in the UAE in a fortnight's time.

He's now aiming to be in the top 50 that will then tee up in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Meanwhile, Ramsay and Jamieson, who sit 79th and 85th respectively, have the Abu Dhabi leg in their sights in the first instance but, along with Ramsay, as well as Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme and Grant Forrest, are all already safe as far as playing rights are concerned.

Unfortunately, Stephen Gallacher already knows he will be heading for the aforementioned Qualifying School but, ahead of his upcoming 50th birthday and a crack at the Champions Tour to come later in the year, the Junior Ryder Cup captain will tackle that test on this occasion with a bit of a spring in his step.