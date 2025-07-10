Specsavers tee up new glasses for camera operators in drive for perfect Scottish Open coverage

Specsavers is offering free glasses or contact lenses, for photographers and camera operators at its Haddington store as the Genesis Scottish Open tees off today (Thursday 10 July).

The high street retailer is inviting press and sports photographers to ensure their vision is as sharp as the action on the course, as Scotland’s biggest golf event of the year gets underway.

Located in Haddington Retail Park, the store is the nearest Specsavers store to the tournament, which is being held in North Berwick. The team is welcoming official camera operators, photographers, and videographers to drop in and make sure they’re keeping their eye on the ball.

Angela Lucas, retail director at Specsavers Haddington, says: ‘It’s exciting that such a huge event is happening in East Lothian, I know it’s been the topic of conversation, not only in store among team members and customers, but within the community, there are many keen golfers in the area.

‘Not only do the golfers playing at the Open need to have perfect eyesight, but we are also thinking about those working at the event behind the camera who help bring it to screens across the world, which is why we wanted to give them a complimentary sight test, OCT scan and free specs or contact lenses to ensure they have tee-rific eyesight for the games they will be covering.’

Those working in a professional capacity as a media or press photographer or as camera operator are welcome to pop into the Specsavers Haddington store between Thursday 10 July and Sunday 13 July.