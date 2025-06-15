Spanish success in 121st Women's Amateur Championship at Nairn

Win in Highlands secure spots for champion in Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open

Paula Martin Sampedro landed the second big Spanish success of the season in the women’s amateur game by winning the 122nd Women’s Amateur Championship at Nairn.

The 19-year-old from Madrid claimed the coveted title after beating American Farah O’Keefe by 2&1 in the 36-hole final, becoming the sixth Spaniard to land the prize and the first since Azahara Muñoz in 2009.

Her victory also came just over two months after her compatriot, Carla Bernat Escuder, came out on top in the 2025 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Spaniard Paula Martin Sampedro shows off the trophy at Nairn | The R&A

“It honestly doesn't feel real yet,” admitted the new champion. “I feel like I played pretty solid golf today, but the match was super tight all the way. I knew it was going to come down to the last few holes, so I stayed patient and it went my way.”

The win secured spots for Martin Sampedro in this summer’s Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women’s Open, as well as the Chevron Championship and the US Women’s Open in 2026.

Martin Sampedro will also receive an invitation to compete in next year’s Augusta National Women's Amateur and will be given the opportunity to play in a Ladies’ European Tour event as well.

“I feel like we both played great to the level of a final of The Women's Amateur,” she added. “I think we both need to be super happy, but I'm definitely excited to call myself a champion. I think it's going to take a while to just sink in.”

Elsewhere, Marc Warren recorded a second successive top-ten finish on the Hotel Planner Tour by securing a tie for ninth in the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic.

The former World Cup winner signed off with a 66 for an 11-under-par total at Golf Resort Kaskáda in Brno, where American Palmer Jackson landed his maiden win in style by finishing six shots clear of the field on 21 under.

On his professional debut, 2024 Open Silver Medal winner Calum Scott finished outside the top 60 on three over.

Meanwhile, Laura Beveridge pipped compatriot Lorna McClymont by a shot to finish as the leading Scot in the LET’s Hulencourt Women’s Open in Belgium.