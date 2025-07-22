Spain to host Ryder Cup for second time as 2031 venue is announced

Venue formerly called PGA Catalunya to stage biennial event after missing out in 2023

The 2031 Ryder Cup will be held at Camiral Golf - formerly PGA Catalunya - near Girona in northern Spain.

It will be the second time the biennial event has been staged in Spain after Seve Ballesteros led Europe to a 14.5-13.5 victory at Valderrama in 1997.

Camiral had been in the frame for the 2013 match before that contest was awarded to Marco Simone Golf Club in Italy.

Owned by Irish billionaire Denis O’Brien, Camiral will follow Bethpage Black in New York (2025), Adare Manor in Ireland (2027) and Hazeltine National in Minnesota (2029) as the venue for the biennial bout.

Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive of the European Tour Group, said: “Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup.

“The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time.

“This agreement has taken many months of collaborative discussions, so we are grateful not only to Denis O’Brien and his team at Camiral, but also to the Government of Catalonia, the Spanish Government, the Province of Girona and Barcelona Tourism for their vision and commitment to hosting this major global event.