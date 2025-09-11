'Sometimes golf kicks you around a little bit' - Scot on form since first DP World Tour win

Connor Syme hoping Wentworth boost can be springboard for strong finish to season

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Syme admits he’s discovered that golf can “kick you around a little bit” since landing his cherished DP World Tour breakthrough win in the KLM Open earlier this year.

The 30-year-old has missed the cut in four of his five starts as Scotland’s newest winner on the circuit after landing his maiden victory at the 182nd attempt with a two-shot success at The International in Amsterdam in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Syme weighs up a shot with caddie Ryan McGuigan during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Prior to his breakthrough, Syme had been one of the most consistent performers on the circuit and the Drumoig-based player is hoping he can get back to making it through to the weekend on a regular basis again, starting with this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He started bogey-bogey in the opening round of the $8 million Rolex Series event before handing himself a timely confidence boost by covering the remaining 16 holes in five under to sign for a 69.

“Someone at the range was speaking to me about that because this has probably been my least consistent year,” said Syme of making early exits in the BMW International Open, Nexo Championship, Betfred British Masters and, most recently, the Amgen Irish Open over the past couple of months.

“The win stands out because I’ve wanted to do that for so long. There’s a few bits and bobs going on as well. But I am sure it will come back. It is managing different things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do you know what, I had missed a few cuts leading up to Holland as well. In Holland, I was just really, really good. I got into a really good headspace, I suppose, and the conditions that week meant I couldn’t think about things as much and just had to play golf.

“I think I’ve probably gone away from that a little bit. Not trying to change. But just thinking about the wrong things perhaps trying to be better but sometimes it it doesn’t always work like that.

“You know, you are swinging the club at 120mph, so you don’t have a lot of time to think about it. It was better today, for sure, and I have seen signs of it. I’ve missed a few cuts by one or two shots, so there have been signs of good golf but not enough to build a bit of momentum.

Connor Syme poses with the trophy after winning the KLM Open in June | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

“I saw good signs in Ireland, certainly in the second round there. I finished bogey-par-bogey to miss it, which was really frustrating. But sometimes this game kicks you around a little bit. But, between us all, we are doing all the right stuff and it will definitely turn around, for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syme sits 40th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and, along with the likes of Grant Forrest, Calum Hill and Ewen Ferguson, he needs a big finish to the season to get in the mix for the ten 2026 PGA Tour grabs up for grabs.