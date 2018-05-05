Grange rely on golden Gordon Goudie against Forfarshire

Former Scotland bowler Gordon Goudie turned back the clock with a vintage display as Eastern Premier title favourites Grange edged out Forfarshire at Forthill.

The seamer, who boasts a five-wicket haul against the 2009 touring Australians, earned the last of his 90 caps four years ago but a recall may not be out of the question if he maintains the form with which he claimed 5-30 to maintain Grange’s impressive start to the season.

Goudie, 30, will soon be joined by marquee signing Ryan Sidebottom and the pair will surely become a new-ball partnership to be feared. Not that Goudie needed much assistance yesterday as, after his team-mates had posted 250-7, he ran through Shire’s top order to have them floundering on 63-6.

Forfarshire’s player-coach Craig Wallace staved off humiliation and then had the home men in with a slight chance of victory by stroking a superbly defiant 100no before Grange prevailed by 23 runs.

Earlier, another former Scotland cap Ryan Flannigan top-scored with 64 while there were useful contributions by Preston Mommsen, Nick Farrar and Dylan Budge.

Shiv Gupta, on debut, was another five-wicket man as Carlton won their derby against Watsonians at Grange Loan. A brilliant 123no by Rory McCann helped the home side post 253-5 before Gupta’s guile sealed victory by 72 runs despite a big-hitting century by Scotland’s George Munsey.

Majid Haq helped RH Corstorphine to their first-ever top-flight win with 37 runs and five wickets in a 128-run success over Glenrothes at Barnton.

Elsewhere, a sparkling century by Calvin Burnett helped Arbroath recover from 30-5 to post 218-7 against Aberdeenshire at Mannofield but the home side made a successful run-chase.

Champions Heriot’s were 95-run winners against Stewart’s-Melville at Inverleith. Ryan Brown’s half-century helped the visitors post 241-9 before Sean Weeraratna claimed three wickets as Stew-Mel responded with 119.

Ferguslie have emerged as the Western Premier pacesetters after recovering from a batting collapse to beat Uddingston at Meikleriggs. They were given a solid start by Gregor Preston-Jones and Michael English who contributed 80 before Ross Lyons dismissed English for 40. But it wasn’t until Lyons picked up his second wicket with the total on 122 that the Paisley batsmen collapsed. Preston-Jones departed for 46 as Ferguslie proceeded to lose eight wickets for the addition of only 18 runs. However, a last-wicket stand of 30 between Greg Cameron and skipper Jamey Carruthers propelled the total to a competitive 169.

Uddingston’s hopes of a successful chase were dented when their first three batsmen were run out and the visitors eventually fell 39 runs short.

Greenock also struggled for runs as Ayr carved out a comfortable win at Cambusdoon, home skipper Andi McElnea claiming four wickets for only two runs as the visitors collapsed to 84 all out. McElnea then stroked 37no as Ayr duly cruised to a nine-wicket success.

West of Scotland enjoyed an exciting three-wicket win over Dumfries at Nunholm.